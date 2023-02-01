Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 11, Deer Isle-Stonington 2
Bonny Eagle 41, Marshwood 27
Boothbay Region 61, Mountain Valley 46
Caribou 76, Fort Kent Community 58
Dirigo 81, Telstar Regional 39
Ellsworth 67, Hermon 44
Forest Hills Consolidated 60, Greenville 41
Gray-New Gloucester 74, Freeport 49
Kennebunk 45, Biddeford 35
Lake Region 66, Wells 62
Lewiston 72, Bangor 44
Lisbon 51, Madison Area Memorial 37
Medomak Valley 48, Lincoln Academy 45
Mountain Valley 63, Wiscasset 35
Mt. Blue 69, Leavitt Area 43
Old Orchard Beach 60, North Yarmouth Academy 45
Poland Regional/Whittier 64, York 51
Portland 56, Edward Little 33
Scarborough 66, Sanford 43
Seacoast Christian School 55, Temple Academy 36
South Portland 63, Noble 55
St. Dominic Regional 51, Sacopee Valley 45
Westbrook 43, Morse 37
Windham 68, Deering 51
Winslow 54, Maine Central Institute 36
Winthrop 75, Buckfield 32
Yarmouth 49, Cape Elizabeth 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/