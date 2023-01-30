AP NEWS
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 30, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (8) 17-1 89 1
2. Spring Valley (1) 15-2 82 2
3. Morgantown 13-4 68 3
4. Cabell Midland 12-5 61 4
5. Spring Mills 11-0 56 5
6. Huntington 9-7 45 6
7. University 10-7 38 7
8. Woodrow Wilson 9-6 20 10
9. Parkersburg South 8-6 18 8
10. St. Albans 12-5 10 9

Others receiving votes: John Marshall 5, George Washington 2, Bridgeport 1.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (9) 16-0 90 1
2. North Marion 15-1 81 2
3. Ripley 13-3 70 3
4. East Fairmont 15-2 61 4
5. Nitro 9-6 46 5
6. Philip Barbour 8-5 41 7
7. Robert C. Byrd 10-4 39 8
8. Lewis County 12-3 35 6
9. Logan 8-9 16 10
10. PikeView 9-6 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Keyser 6, Elkins 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5) 12-2 86 T1
2. Mingo Central (4) 14-1 85 T1
3. Summers County 13-4 67 3
4. Williamstown 13-3 66 4
5. Wheeling Central 13-3 46 5
6. Parkersburg Catholic 9-5 42 6
7. St. Marys 11-6 41 8
8. Chapmanville 11-5 31 7
9. Charleston Catholic 8-7 13 9
10. Ritchie County 9-6 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7.

Class A

1. Cameron (6) 13-5 87 T1
2. Doddridge County (1) 14-3 76 4
3. Tucker County (2) 11-2 72 T1
4. Webster County 13-2 63 3
5. James Monroe 13-4 52 5
6. Greenbrier West 13-3 42 6
7. Gilmer County 9-7 37 9
8. Tug Valley 7-5 24 8
8. Tolsia 10-8 24 7
10. Meadow Bridge 13-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 4, Hundred 2.

