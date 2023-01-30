BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (8) 17-1 89 1 2. Spring Valley (1) 15-2 82 2 3. Morgantown 13-4 68 3 4. Cabell Midland 12-5 61 4 5. Spring Mills 11-0 56 5 6. Huntington 9-7 45 6 7. University 10-7 38 7 8. Woodrow Wilson 9-6 20 10 9. Parkersburg South 8-6 18 8 10. St. Albans 12-5 10 9

Others receiving votes: John Marshall 5, George Washington 2, Bridgeport 1.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (9) 16-0 90 1 2. North Marion 15-1 81 2 3. Ripley 13-3 70 3 4. East Fairmont 15-2 61 4 5. Nitro 9-6 46 5 6. Philip Barbour 8-5 41 7 7. Robert C. Byrd 10-4 39 8 8. Lewis County 12-3 35 6 9. Logan 8-9 16 10 10. PikeView 9-6 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Keyser 6, Elkins 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5) 12-2 86 T1 2. Mingo Central (4) 14-1 85 T1 3. Summers County 13-4 67 3 4. Williamstown 13-3 66 4 5. Wheeling Central 13-3 46 5 6. Parkersburg Catholic 9-5 42 6 7. St. Marys 11-6 41 8 8. Chapmanville 11-5 31 7 9. Charleston Catholic 8-7 13 9 10. Ritchie County 9-6 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7.

Class A

1. Cameron (6) 13-5 87 T1 2. Doddridge County (1) 14-3 76 4 3. Tucker County (2) 11-2 72 T1 4. Webster County 13-2 63 3 5. James Monroe 13-4 52 5 6. Greenbrier West 13-3 42 6 7. Gilmer County 9-7 37 9 8. Tug Valley 7-5 24 8 8. Tolsia 10-8 24 7 10. Meadow Bridge 13-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 4, Hundred 2.