BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|1. Wheeling Park (8)
|17-1
|89
|1
|2. Spring Valley (1)
|15-2
|82
|2
|3. Morgantown
|13-4
|68
|3
|4. Cabell Midland
|12-5
|61
|4
|5. Spring Mills
|11-0
|56
|5
|6. Huntington
|9-7
|45
|6
|7. University
|10-7
|38
|7
|8. Woodrow Wilson
|9-6
|20
|10
|9. Parkersburg South
|8-6
|18
|8
|10. St. Albans
|12-5
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: John Marshall 5, George Washington 2, Bridgeport 1.
|1. Wayne (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. North Marion
|15-1
|81
|2
|3. Ripley
|13-3
|70
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|15-2
|61
|4
|5. Nitro
|9-6
|46
|5
|6. Philip Barbour
|8-5
|41
|7
|7. Robert C. Byrd
|10-4
|39
|8
|8. Lewis County
|12-3
|35
|6
|9. Logan
|8-9
|16
|10
|10. PikeView
|9-6
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Keyser 6, Elkins 1.
|1. Wyoming East (5)
|12-2
|86
|T1
|2. Mingo Central (4)
|14-1
|85
|T1
|3. Summers County
|13-4
|67
|3
|4. Williamstown
|13-3
|66
|4
|5. Wheeling Central
|13-3
|46
|5
|6. Parkersburg Catholic
|9-5
|42
|6
|7. St. Marys
|11-6
|41
|8
|8. Chapmanville
|11-5
|31
|7
|9. Charleston Catholic
|8-7
|13
|9
|10. Ritchie County
|9-6
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7.
|1. Cameron (6)
|13-5
|87
|T1
|2. Doddridge County (1)
|14-3
|76
|4
|3. Tucker County (2)
|11-2
|72
|T1
|4. Webster County
|13-2
|63
|3
|5. James Monroe
|13-4
|52
|5
|6. Greenbrier West
|13-3
|42
|6
|7. Gilmer County
|9-7
|37
|9
|8. Tug Valley
|7-5
|24
|8
|8. Tolsia
|10-8
|24
|7
|10. Meadow Bridge
|13-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 4, Hundred 2.