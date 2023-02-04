Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 70, Sedro-Woolley 18
Archbishop Murphy 64, Marysville-Pilchuck 14
Bellevue Christian 37, Annie Wright 31
Black Hills 43, Rochester 33
Cheney 39, North Central 36
Chiawana 65, Hanford 36
Clarkston 72, Pullman 29
Clover Park 51, Washington 18
College Place 52, Kiona-Benton 23
Colton 73, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 24
Columbia River 38, Ridgefield 35
Davis 65, Sunnyside 63
East Jefferson Co-op 36, Vashon Island 30
Evergreen (Vancouver) 51, Kelso 50
Foster 42, Kennedy 41
Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 45
Kamiakin 54, Richland 49
Kennewick 60, Walla Walla 57
La Conner 65, Friday Harbor 18
Lewis and Clark 40, Ridgeline 35
Life Christian Academy 51, Klahowya 36
Meadowdale 70, Cedarcrest 20
Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 51, Bickleton 14
Montesano 65, Hoquiam 36
Moses Lake 52, West Valley (Yakima) 50
Naches Valley 63, La Salle 40
North Kitsap 51, North Mason 44
Oakesdale 85, Tekoa/Rosalia 20
Oakville 49, Wishkah Valley 26
Orting 26, Foss 25
Peninsula 65, Gig Harbor 23
Seattle Christian 33, Charles Wright Academy 24
Selah 41, Ephrata 38
Shadle Park 43, East Valley (Spokane) 19
Shelton 49, Centralia 32
Shorecrest 47, Edmonds-Woodway 31
Soap Lake 44, Riverside Christian 22
Southridge 59, Pasco 55
Taholah 66, Mary Knight 20
Trout Lake 72, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 16
Union 71, Camas 56
W. F. West 83, Aberdeen 40
Wapato 76, Connell 20
Waterville-Mansfield 50, Pateros 43
West Valley (Spokane) 52, Rogers (Spokane) 40
White River 56, Fife 8
Wilbur-Creston 51, Selkirk 26
Yakama Tribal 58, Touchet 16
Zillah 74, Toppenish 70
