AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 55, Frankenmuth 51

Bad Axe 63, Caro 40

Baldwin 52, Bear Lake 28

Bath 47, Dansville 44

Battle Creek Pennfield 55, Jackson Northwest 53

Battle Creek St. Philip 65, Athens 23

Berkley 47, Royal Oak 41

Berrien Springs 78, Benton Harbor 65

Big Rapids 67, Howard City Tri-County 63

Birmingham Brother Rice 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63

Birmingham Groves 70, Troy 60

Birmingham Seaholm 53, Oxford 38

Blanchard Montabella 52, Vestaburg 33

Bloomfield Hills 71, Farmington 46

Boyne City 69, East Jordan 42

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 78, Lutheran Westland 56

Britton-Deerfield 64, Summerfield 51

Bronson 36, Manchester 19

Bronson 74, Reading 35

Buchanan 60, Dowagiac Union 46

Burr Oak 57, Litchfield 54

Byron Center 64, Lowell 49

Cadillac 58, Traverse City West 30

Canton 42, Northville 20

Carrollton 53, Midland Bullock Creek 49

Carson City-Crystal 42, Merrill 18

Cassopolis 61, Hartford 53

Centreville 72, Lawrence 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte 68, Eaton Rapids 49

Charlton Heston 43, AuGres-Sims 27

Climax-Scotts 38, New Lothrop 29

Coldwater 40, Jackson Lumen Christi 38

Constantine 66, Kalamazoo Hackett 37

Croswell-Lexington 72, North Branch 43

Davison 76, Midland Dow 62

Detroit Loyola 53, Gabriel Richard Catholic 42

Detroit Southeastern 47, Livonia Clarenceville 44

Sports

  • MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

  • In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation

  • Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation

  • Giannis exits early with knee issue; Bucks rip Heat 128-99

    • Detroit University Prep 49, Oak Park 48

    Dexter 71, Chelsea 59

    Dryden 76, Mayville 37

    Durand 67, Chesaning 56

    East Kentwood 61, Hudsonville 49

    Eau Claire 74, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 35

    Elk Rapids 63, Charlevoix 52

    Erie-Mason 55, Whiteford 53

    Escanaba 56, Gladstone 43

    Flint Powers 75, Lapeer 61

    Fowler 44, Saranac 21

    Freeland 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 60

    Fulton-Middleton 67, Breckenridge 41

    Galesburg-Augusta 69, Gobles 24

    Garber 59, Birch Run 46

    Gaylord 47, Alpena 42

    Gaylord St. Mary 74, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35

    Gladwin 57, Beaverton 39

    Grand Blanc 62, Mount Pleasant 37

    Grand Haven 70, Holland West Ottawa 60, OT

    Grand Ledge 63, Lansing Everett 49

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 93, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 68

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Greenville 53

    Grand Rapids Northview 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 88, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36

    Grand Rapids Union 60, Zeeland West 55

    Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 63

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Grass Lake 74, Manchester 36

    Hamilton 57, Coopersville 54

    Hancock 52, West Iron County 40

    Harbor Springs 61, Kalkaska 41

    Harper Woods 67, Notre Dame Prep 54

    Hillman 54, Oscoda 44

    Hillsdale Academy 60, Colon 41

    Holly 69, Fenton 52

    Homer 68, Union City 62

    Hopkins 62, Belding 42

    Howell 58, Hartland 47

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Fruitport 34

    Imlay City 65, Algonac 37

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 82, Central Lake 44

    Jonesville 56, Springport 35

    Kingston 57, Deckerville 43

    Laingsburg 66, Potterville 44

    Lansing Sexton 68, Ionia 67, OT

    Lansing Waverly 55, DeWitt 47

    Lincoln Park 68, Southgate Anderson 38

    Livingston Christian 72, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 32

    Livonia Stevenson 59, Dearborn Fordson 52

    Mancelona 68, Fife Lake Forest Area 26

    Manton 66, Houghton Lake 60

    Maple City Glen Lake 51, Onekama 35

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 74, New Buffalo 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marshall 53, Hastings 26

    Mason 59, Williamston 45

    Mason County Eastern 56, Manistee Catholic Central 46

    Mattawan 75, Richland Gull Lake 69

    Mesick 75, Pentwater 54

    Midland 66, Bay City Western 60

    Milford 59, South Lyon 33

    Montrose 57, New Lothrop 55

    Morley-Stanwood 69, Grant 64

    Morrice 48, Portland St. Patrick 31

    Mount Morris 62, Byron 56

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 70, Ashley 40

    Munising 59, Manistique 48

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 52, Holland 36

    Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 52, Muskegon Catholic Central 44

    Napoleon 46, Hanover-Horton 40

    Newaygo 69, Remus Chippewa Hills 50

    North Central 69, Bark River-Harris 48

    Novi 53, Plymouth 33

    Okemos 57, East Lansing 48

    Olivet 63, Leslie 37

    Onaway 64, Bellaire 59

    Onsted 81, Dundee 56

    Ovid-Elsie 66, Otisville Lakeville 52

    Parchment 61, Lawton 39

    Paw Paw 58, Otsego 44

    Peck 57, Kinde-North Huron 20

    Plymouth Christian 79, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 70

    Port Huron 73, Clawson 37

    Port Huron Northern 64, Macomb Dakota 54

    Portage Central 65, St. Joseph 59

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Portage Northern 55, Stevensville Lakeshore 47

    Portland 50, Lansing Catholic 49

    Posen 70, Harbor Light Christian 32

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 69, Ontonagon 57

    Republic-Michigamme 57, North Dickinson 17

    Richmond 57, Armada 56

    Rochester Adams 73, Clarkston 45

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 65, Rochester 62

    Rudyard 52, Brimley 45

    Saginaw Nouvel 68, Ithaca 58

    Sandusky 55, Memphis 30

    Sanford-Meridian 64, Farwell 26

    Saugatuck 62, Holland Black River 45

    Schoolcraft 69, Kalamazoo Christian 48

    Shepherd 69, Pinconning 38

    South Haven 60, Bridgman 48

    South Lyon East 50, Waterford Mott 25

    St. Charles 66, Coleman 45

    St. Johns 68, Fowlerville 56

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 72, Covert 60

    Standish-Sterling Central 64, Millington 54

    Stockbridge 49, Vermontville Maple Valley 28

    Summit Academy North 73, Edison PSA 60

    Tawas 75, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56

    Tekonsha 54, Waldron 31

    Three Oaks River Valley 66, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 57

    Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36

    Traverse City Central 61, Petoskey 58

    Traverse City St. Francis 69, Grayling 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ubly 44, Bay City All Saints 41

    Vicksburg 65, Eddies 24

    Walkerville 66, Brethren 41

    Walled Lake Central 57, Walled Lake Northern 44

    Walled Lake Western 65, White Lake Lakeland 57

    Watervliet 69, Coloma 51

    Webberville 55, Burton Bendle 48

    West Bloomfield 57, Lake Orion 54

    Wyoming 59, Zeeland East 43

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 84, Kelloggsville 66

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 78, Grand Rapids Wellspring 31

    Yale 74, Almont 48

    Charter School Conference Tournament=

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Detroit Old Redford 45

    MAC Tournament=

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58

    Hazel Park 49, Eastpointe East Detroit 46

    Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 70, Utica Ford 24

    Northern Lights Tournament=

    Paradise Whitefish 59, Grand Marais 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Addison vs. Vandercook Lake Jackson, ppd.

    Adrian Madison vs. Sand Creek, ccd.

    Ann Arbor Pioneer vs. Adrian, ccd.

    Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.

    Dollar Bay vs. Stephenson, ppd.

    Genesee vs. Burton St. Thomas More, ccd.

    Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, ccd.

    Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Calumet, ppd.

    North Farmington vs. Ferndale, ppd. to Feb 26th.

    Quincy vs. Concord, ppd.

    Taylor Trillium Academy vs. Detroit HFA, ppd.

    Warren Woods Tower vs. Utica, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.