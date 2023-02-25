Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 55, Frankenmuth 51
Bad Axe 63, Caro 40
Baldwin 52, Bear Lake 28
Bath 47, Dansville 44
Battle Creek Pennfield 55, Jackson Northwest 53
Battle Creek St. Philip 65, Athens 23
Berkley 47, Royal Oak 41
Berrien Springs 78, Benton Harbor 65
Big Rapids 67, Howard City Tri-County 63
Birmingham Brother Rice 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63
Birmingham Groves 70, Troy 60
Birmingham Seaholm 53, Oxford 38
Blanchard Montabella 52, Vestaburg 33
Bloomfield Hills 71, Farmington 46
Boyne City 69, East Jordan 42
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 78, Lutheran Westland 56
Britton-Deerfield 64, Summerfield 51
Bronson 36, Manchester 19
Bronson 74, Reading 35
Buchanan 60, Dowagiac Union 46
Burr Oak 57, Litchfield 54
Byron Center 64, Lowell 49
Cadillac 58, Traverse City West 30
Canton 42, Northville 20
Carrollton 53, Midland Bullock Creek 49
Carson City-Crystal 42, Merrill 18
Cassopolis 61, Hartford 53
Centreville 72, Lawrence 41
Charlotte 68, Eaton Rapids 49
Charlton Heston 43, AuGres-Sims 27
Climax-Scotts 38, New Lothrop 29
Coldwater 40, Jackson Lumen Christi 38
Constantine 66, Kalamazoo Hackett 37
Croswell-Lexington 72, North Branch 43
Davison 76, Midland Dow 62
Detroit Loyola 53, Gabriel Richard Catholic 42
Detroit Southeastern 47, Livonia Clarenceville 44
Detroit University Prep 49, Oak Park 48
Dexter 71, Chelsea 59
Dryden 76, Mayville 37
Durand 67, Chesaning 56
East Kentwood 61, Hudsonville 49
Eau Claire 74, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 35
Elk Rapids 63, Charlevoix 52
Erie-Mason 55, Whiteford 53
Escanaba 56, Gladstone 43
Flint Powers 75, Lapeer 61
Fowler 44, Saranac 21
Freeland 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 60
Fulton-Middleton 67, Breckenridge 41
Galesburg-Augusta 69, Gobles 24
Garber 59, Birch Run 46
Gaylord 47, Alpena 42
Gaylord St. Mary 74, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35
Gladwin 57, Beaverton 39
Grand Blanc 62, Mount Pleasant 37
Grand Haven 70, Holland West Ottawa 60, OT
Grand Ledge 63, Lansing Everett 49
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 93, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 68
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Greenville 53
Grand Rapids Northview 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 88, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36
Grand Rapids Union 60, Zeeland West 55
Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 63
Grass Lake 74, Manchester 36
Hamilton 57, Coopersville 54
Hancock 52, West Iron County 40
Harbor Springs 61, Kalkaska 41
Harper Woods 67, Notre Dame Prep 54
Hillman 54, Oscoda 44
Hillsdale Academy 60, Colon 41
Holly 69, Fenton 52
Homer 68, Union City 62
Hopkins 62, Belding 42
Howell 58, Hartland 47
Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Fruitport 34
Imlay City 65, Algonac 37
Indian River-Inland Lakes 82, Central Lake 44
Jonesville 56, Springport 35
Kingston 57, Deckerville 43
Laingsburg 66, Potterville 44
Lansing Sexton 68, Ionia 67, OT
Lansing Waverly 55, DeWitt 47
Lincoln Park 68, Southgate Anderson 38
Livingston Christian 72, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 32
Livonia Stevenson 59, Dearborn Fordson 52
Mancelona 68, Fife Lake Forest Area 26
Manton 66, Houghton Lake 60
Maple City Glen Lake 51, Onekama 35
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 74, New Buffalo 44
Marshall 53, Hastings 26
Mason 59, Williamston 45
Mason County Eastern 56, Manistee Catholic Central 46
Mattawan 75, Richland Gull Lake 69
Mesick 75, Pentwater 54
Midland 66, Bay City Western 60
Milford 59, South Lyon 33
Montrose 57, New Lothrop 55
Morley-Stanwood 69, Grant 64
Morrice 48, Portland St. Patrick 31
Mount Morris 62, Byron 56
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 70, Ashley 40
Munising 59, Manistique 48
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 52, Holland 36
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 52, Muskegon Catholic Central 44
Napoleon 46, Hanover-Horton 40
Newaygo 69, Remus Chippewa Hills 50
North Central 69, Bark River-Harris 48
Novi 53, Plymouth 33
Okemos 57, East Lansing 48
Olivet 63, Leslie 37
Onaway 64, Bellaire 59
Onsted 81, Dundee 56
Ovid-Elsie 66, Otisville Lakeville 52
Parchment 61, Lawton 39
Paw Paw 58, Otsego 44
Peck 57, Kinde-North Huron 20
Plymouth Christian 79, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 70
Port Huron 73, Clawson 37
Port Huron Northern 64, Macomb Dakota 54
Portage Central 65, St. Joseph 59
Portage Northern 55, Stevensville Lakeshore 47
Portland 50, Lansing Catholic 49
Posen 70, Harbor Light Christian 32
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 69, Ontonagon 57
Republic-Michigamme 57, North Dickinson 17
Richmond 57, Armada 56
Rochester Adams 73, Clarkston 45
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 65, Rochester 62
Rudyard 52, Brimley 45
Saginaw Nouvel 68, Ithaca 58
Sandusky 55, Memphis 30
Sanford-Meridian 64, Farwell 26
Saugatuck 62, Holland Black River 45
Schoolcraft 69, Kalamazoo Christian 48
Shepherd 69, Pinconning 38
South Haven 60, Bridgman 48
South Lyon East 50, Waterford Mott 25
St. Charles 66, Coleman 45
St. Johns 68, Fowlerville 56
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 72, Covert 60
Standish-Sterling Central 64, Millington 54
Stockbridge 49, Vermontville Maple Valley 28
Summit Academy North 73, Edison PSA 60
Tawas 75, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56
Tekonsha 54, Waldron 31
Three Oaks River Valley 66, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 57
Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36
Traverse City Central 61, Petoskey 58
Traverse City St. Francis 69, Grayling 49
Ubly 44, Bay City All Saints 41
Vicksburg 65, Eddies 24
Walkerville 66, Brethren 41
Walled Lake Central 57, Walled Lake Northern 44
Walled Lake Western 65, White Lake Lakeland 57
Watervliet 69, Coloma 51
Webberville 55, Burton Bendle 48
West Bloomfield 57, Lake Orion 54
Wyoming 59, Zeeland East 43
Wyoming Godwin Heights 84, Kelloggsville 66
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 78, Grand Rapids Wellspring 31
Yale 74, Almont 48
Charter School Conference Tournament=
Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Detroit Old Redford 45
MAC Tournament=
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58
Hazel Park 49, Eastpointe East Detroit 46
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 70, Utica Ford 24
Northern Lights Tournament=
Paradise Whitefish 59, Grand Marais 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Addison vs. Vandercook Lake Jackson, ppd.
Adrian Madison vs. Sand Creek, ccd.
Ann Arbor Pioneer vs. Adrian, ccd.
Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.
Dollar Bay vs. Stephenson, ppd.
Genesee vs. Burton St. Thomas More, ccd.
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, ccd.
Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Calumet, ppd.
North Farmington vs. Ferndale, ppd. to Feb 26th.
Quincy vs. Concord, ppd.
Taylor Trillium Academy vs. Detroit HFA, ppd.
Warren Woods Tower vs. Utica, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/