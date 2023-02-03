Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 61, Valley View 29
Aliquippa 59, Rochester 22
Annville-Cleona 48, Octorara 17
Apollo-Ridge 60, Deer Lakes 37
Archbishop Wood 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 30
Armstrong 48, Hampton 42
Barrack Hebrew 59, Renaissance Academy 28
Beaver Area 60, Central Valley 30
Belle Vernon 53, Laurel Highlands 45
Bellefonte 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 39
Bishop Canevin 66, Eden Christian 44
Bishop Guilfoyle 41, Bedford 27
Bishop Shanahan 23, Downingtown East 22
Blue Mountain 46, Pottsville 14
Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 28
Cal 52, Bentworth 48
Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16
Cardinal O’Hara 53, Lansdale Catholic 51
Charleroi 48, South Park 43
Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Frazier 28
Chester 61, Interboro 44
Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop Carroll 38
Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20
Conneaut Area 46, Meadville 41
Dunmore 49, Susquehanna 17
Erie 58, Fort Leboeuf 29
Erie McDowell 40, Harbor Creek 36
Fairview 54, General McLane 25
Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 34
Geibel Catholic 44, Mapletown 31
Greater Latrobe 65, Albert Gallatin 43
Highlands 50, Derry 20
Homer-Center 59, Marion Center 32
Juniata Valley 59, Mount Union 24
Kennedy Catholic 95, Jamestown 13
Kennett 42, Unionville 24
Kimberton Waldorf School 57, Woodlynde 16
King’s Christian, N.J. 29, Calvary Christian 25
Knoch 48, Greensburg Salem 43
Lakeview 51, Reynolds 14
Laurel 60, Beaver Falls 39
Lebanon 66, Penn Manor 45
Lower Moreland 44, Jenkintown 30
Maplewood 49, Union City 19
Marian Catholic 68, Weatherly 16
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42
Methacton 69, Boyertown 57
Mohawk 51, Lincoln High School 40
Monessen 43, West Greene 32
Moon 52, Lincoln Park Charter 50
Neshannock 65, Elwood City Riverside 32
North Clarion 52, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19
North East 67, Eisenhower 36
Northern Cambria 82, Penns Manor 59
Northumberland Christian 56, Montgomery 18
Northwestern 69, Titusville 19
Oakland Catholic 77, Penn-Trafford 47
Oil City 37, Corry 32
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, East Allegheny 29
Perkiomen Valley 44, Spring-Ford 37
Pine-Richland 45, Seneca Valley 34
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Upper Dublin 26
Quaker Valley 36, Hopewell 33
Richland 50, Central Martinsburg 37
Riverview 58, Jeannette 27
Serra Catholic 47, Clairton 35
Seton-LaSalle 63, South Allegheny 43
Sewickley Academy 47, New Brighton 15
Shady Side Academy 63, Mount Pleasant 38
Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24
Shenango 69, South Side 51
Steel Valley 48, Ellis School 41
Tri-Valley 48, Lourdes Regional 41
Trinity 66, West Allegheny 37
Uniontown 36, Ringgold 33
Upper St. Clair 73, Chartiers Valley 44
Villa Maria 30, Gwynedd Mercy 27
Warren 47, Franklin 17
Washington 44, Carmichaels 14
Waynesburg Central 48, Yough 40
West Chester East 40, Downingtown West 37
West Chester Henderson 79, Avon Grove 56
West Middlesex 45, Farrell 40
West Mifflin 68, Southmoreland 27
Wilmington 66, Hickory 31
York Suburban 45, Dallastown Area 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ambridge vs. Blackhawk, ppd.
Cornell vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.
___
