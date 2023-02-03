AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 61, Valley View 29

Aliquippa 59, Rochester 22

Annville-Cleona 48, Octorara 17

Apollo-Ridge 60, Deer Lakes 37

Archbishop Wood 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 30

Armstrong 48, Hampton 42

Barrack Hebrew 59, Renaissance Academy 28

Beaver Area 60, Central Valley 30

Belle Vernon 53, Laurel Highlands 45

Bellefonte 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 39

Bishop Canevin 66, Eden Christian 44

Bishop Guilfoyle 41, Bedford 27

Bishop Shanahan 23, Downingtown East 22

Blue Mountain 46, Pottsville 14

Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 28

Cal 52, Bentworth 48

Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16

Cardinal O’Hara 53, Lansdale Catholic 51

Charleroi 48, South Park 43

Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Frazier 28

Chester 61, Interboro 44

Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop Carroll 38

Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20

Conneaut Area 46, Meadville 41

Dunmore 49, Susquehanna 17

Erie 58, Fort Leboeuf 29

Erie McDowell 40, Harbor Creek 36

Fairview 54, General McLane 25

Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 34

Geibel Catholic 44, Mapletown 31

Greater Latrobe 65, Albert Gallatin 43

Highlands 50, Derry 20

Homer-Center 59, Marion Center 32

Juniata Valley 59, Mount Union 24

Kennedy Catholic 95, Jamestown 13

Kennett 42, Unionville 24

Kimberton Waldorf School 57, Woodlynde 16

    • King’s Christian, N.J. 29, Calvary Christian 25

    Knoch 48, Greensburg Salem 43

    Lakeview 51, Reynolds 14

    Laurel 60, Beaver Falls 39

    Lebanon 66, Penn Manor 45

    Lower Moreland 44, Jenkintown 30

    Maplewood 49, Union City 19

    Marian Catholic 68, Weatherly 16

    McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42

    Methacton 69, Boyertown 57

    Mohawk 51, Lincoln High School 40

    Monessen 43, West Greene 32

    Moon 52, Lincoln Park Charter 50

    Neshannock 65, Elwood City Riverside 32

    North Clarion 52, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19

    North East 67, Eisenhower 36

    Northern Cambria 82, Penns Manor 59

    Northumberland Christian 56, Montgomery 18

    Northwestern 69, Titusville 19

    Oakland Catholic 77, Penn-Trafford 47

    Oil City 37, Corry 32

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, East Allegheny 29

    Perkiomen Valley 44, Spring-Ford 37

    Pine-Richland 45, Seneca Valley 34

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Upper Dublin 26

    Quaker Valley 36, Hopewell 33

    Richland 50, Central Martinsburg 37

    Riverview 58, Jeannette 27

    Serra Catholic 47, Clairton 35

    Seton-LaSalle 63, South Allegheny 43

    Sewickley Academy 47, New Brighton 15

    Shady Side Academy 63, Mount Pleasant 38

    Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24

    Shenango 69, South Side 51

    Steel Valley 48, Ellis School 41

    Tri-Valley 48, Lourdes Regional 41

    Trinity 66, West Allegheny 37

    Uniontown 36, Ringgold 33

    Upper St. Clair 73, Chartiers Valley 44

    Villa Maria 30, Gwynedd Mercy 27

    Warren 47, Franklin 17

    Washington 44, Carmichaels 14

    Waynesburg Central 48, Yough 40

    West Chester East 40, Downingtown West 37

    West Chester Henderson 79, Avon Grove 56

    West Middlesex 45, Farrell 40

    West Mifflin 68, Southmoreland 27

    Wilmington 66, Hickory 31

    York Suburban 45, Dallastown Area 34

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ambridge vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

    Cornell vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.

    ___

