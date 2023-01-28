Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 60, Birch Run 47
Bad Axe 54, Caro 39
Big Rapids 74, Grant 58
Birmingham Brother Rice 55, Warren De La Salle 45
Boyne City 70, Elk Rapids 43
Brown City 58, Capac 30
Byron Center 53, Lowell 24
Cass City 44, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 43
Cassopolis 66, Centreville 45
Charlotte 61, Lansing Sexton 50
Chelsea 82, Adrian 43
Chesaning 73, Montrose 34
Clinton 76, Blissfield 68
Coldwater 42, Hastings 37
Davison 59, Mount Pleasant 42
Dearborn Fordson 51, Livonia Stevenson 42
Deckerville 64, Akron-Fairgrove 52
Detroit Cass Tech 79, Detroit Western Intl 58
Detroit King 74, Detroit Renaissance 64
Detroit U-D Jesuit 64, St. Mary’s Prep 49
Durand 83, Otisville Lakeville 40
Erie-Mason 49, Whiteford 40
Flint Kearsley 62, Linden 57
Flint Powers 80, Burton Genesee Christian 75
Franklin LIVONIA MI 50, Dearborn 30
Freeland 51, Bridgeport 41
Fruitport 51, Hudsonville Unity Christian 47
Gabriel Richard Catholic 59, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 45
Gaylord St. Mary 72, Indian River-Inland Lakes 71
Goodrich 78, Clio 59
Grand Haven 76, Holland West Ottawa 41
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 86, Oakridge High School 49
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 56, Greenville 42
Grand Rapids South Christian 59, Cedar Springs 36
Grand Rapids Union 61, Zeeland West 59
Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Holland Christian 31
Grandville Calvin Christian 83, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 66
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 47
Hillman 47, Hale 28
Hopkins 42, Belding 37
Howell 55, Hartland 27
Hudsonville 54, East Kentwood 45
Ionia 57, Lansing Catholic 43
Jackson Lumen Christi 47, Battle Creek Pennfield 30
Jackson Northwest 57, Parma Western 48
Jonesville 41, Reading 27
Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Perry 36
Lawton 53, Kalamazoo Christian 46
Lenawee Christian 73, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 56
Leslie 39, Bath 37
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Marquette 69, Gaylord 58
Marshall 60, Battle Creek Harper Creek 51
Mason 78, Haslett 50
Midland Dow 70, Saginaw Heritage 47
Morley-Stanwood 61, Reed City 57
Napoleon 57, Grass Lake 49
Olivet 71, Stockbridge 45
Onaway 65, Cheboygan 45
Otsego 57, Vicksburg 50
Ovid-Elsie 71, Mount Morris 56
Plymouth Christian 85, Southfield Christian 61
Portland 51, Eaton Rapids 26
River Rouge 59, Hamtramck 57
Rockford 47, Grandville 21
Romulus 86, Garden City 59
Saginaw Arthur Hill 83, Midland 63
Saginaw Nouvel 64, Midland Bullock Creek 45
Saline 57, Bedford 47
Schoolcraft 57, Constantine 38
South Lyon East 52, Waterford Mott 50
Sparta 74, Comstock Park 50
Spring Lake 60, Allendale 46
St. Johns 58, Williamston 48
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 45, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 38
Traverse City St. Francis 65, Harbor Springs 48
Utica 62, Utica Ford 36
Warren Michigan Collegiate 79, Pontiac A&T 29
Watervliet 55, Fennville 31
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 41, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/