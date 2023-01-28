AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 60, Birch Run 47

Bad Axe 54, Caro 39

Big Rapids 74, Grant 58

Birmingham Brother Rice 55, Warren De La Salle 45

Boyne City 70, Elk Rapids 43

Brown City 58, Capac 30

Byron Center 53, Lowell 24

Cass City 44, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 43

Cassopolis 66, Centreville 45

Charlotte 61, Lansing Sexton 50

Chelsea 82, Adrian 43

Chesaning 73, Montrose 34

Clinton 76, Blissfield 68

Coldwater 42, Hastings 37

Davison 59, Mount Pleasant 42

Dearborn Fordson 51, Livonia Stevenson 42

Deckerville 64, Akron-Fairgrove 52

Detroit Cass Tech 79, Detroit Western Intl 58

Detroit King 74, Detroit Renaissance 64

Detroit U-D Jesuit 64, St. Mary’s Prep 49

Durand 83, Otisville Lakeville 40

Erie-Mason 49, Whiteford 40

Flint Kearsley 62, Linden 57

Flint Powers 80, Burton Genesee Christian 75

Franklin LIVONIA MI 50, Dearborn 30

Freeland 51, Bridgeport 41

Fruitport 51, Hudsonville Unity Christian 47

Gabriel Richard Catholic 59, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 45

Gaylord St. Mary 72, Indian River-Inland Lakes 71

Goodrich 78, Clio 59

Grand Haven 76, Holland West Ottawa 41

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 86, Oakridge High School 49

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 56, Greenville 42

Grand Rapids South Christian 59, Cedar Springs 36

    • Grand Rapids Union 61, Zeeland West 59

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Holland Christian 31

    Grandville Calvin Christian 83, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 66

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 47

    Hillman 47, Hale 28

    Hopkins 42, Belding 37

    Howell 55, Hartland 27

    Hudsonville 54, East Kentwood 45

    Ionia 57, Lansing Catholic 43

    Jackson Lumen Christi 47, Battle Creek Pennfield 30

    Jackson Northwest 57, Parma Western 48

    Jonesville 41, Reading 27

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Perry 36

    Lawton 53, Kalamazoo Christian 46

    Lenawee Christian 73, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 56

    Leslie 39, Bath 37

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49, Royal Oak Shrine 32

    Marquette 69, Gaylord 58

    Marshall 60, Battle Creek Harper Creek 51

    Mason 78, Haslett 50

    Midland Dow 70, Saginaw Heritage 47

    Morley-Stanwood 61, Reed City 57

    Napoleon 57, Grass Lake 49

    Olivet 71, Stockbridge 45

    Onaway 65, Cheboygan 45

    Otsego 57, Vicksburg 50

    Ovid-Elsie 71, Mount Morris 56

    Plymouth Christian 85, Southfield Christian 61

    Portland 51, Eaton Rapids 26

    River Rouge 59, Hamtramck 57

    Rockford 47, Grandville 21

    Romulus 86, Garden City 59

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 83, Midland 63

    Saginaw Nouvel 64, Midland Bullock Creek 45

    Saline 57, Bedford 47

    Schoolcraft 57, Constantine 38

    South Lyon East 52, Waterford Mott 50

    Sparta 74, Comstock Park 50

    Spring Lake 60, Allendale 46

    St. Johns 58, Williamston 48

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 45, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 38

    Traverse City St. Francis 65, Harbor Springs 48

    Utica 62, Utica Ford 36

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 79, Pontiac A&T 29

    Watervliet 55, Fennville 31

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 41, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

