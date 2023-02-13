Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Hillsboro (6) 21-3 105 2 2. Independence (1) 25-4 86 1 3. Bartlett (2) 19-8 81 T4 4. William Blount 26-4 79 3 5. Oak Ridge (1) 22-4 66 T4 6. Rossview (1) 23-4 56 7 7. Germantown 18-6 36 6 8. McMinn County 20-8 24 NR 9. Gallatin 21-6 16 NR 10. Houston 16-7 13 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Haywood County (7) 22-4 105 1 2. Fulton (3) 23-5 92 3 3. Stone Memorial (1) 22-4 82 2 4. Fayette Ware 21-6 66 6 5. Tennessee 25-6 63 7 (tie) Livingston Academy 23-4 63 5 7. Crockett County 21-5 47 4 8. Dyer County 19-5 26 10 9. Dyersburg 18-7 18 8 10. Lawrence County 22-6 17 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austin-East 12.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. East Nashville (9) 23-0 90 1 2. Fairview 21-5 71 2 3. Kingston 21-4 69 4 4. Cascade 23-5 50 3 5. Alcoa 20-8 45 8 6. Douglass 17-7 40 6 7. Gibson County 17-8 29 5 8. Chuckey-Doak 22-6 28 7 9. Power Center Academy High School 18-8 20 9 10. Tyner Academy 17-7 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 13.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Middleton (9) 21-1 90 1 2. Clay County 22-3 80 2 3. Hampton 22-6 71 4 4. East Robertson 20-6 50 5 5. Richland 20-6 42 3 6. McKenzie 15-5 39 6 7. Eagleville 19-8 28 10 8. Santa Fe 18-7 27 9 9. Chattanooga Preparatory 21-9 23 7 10. Gordonsville 18-8 17 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 12.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Briarcrest (7) 26-2 88 1 2. Brentwood Academy (2) 25-3 83 2 3. MBA 20-4 67 3 4. Knoxville Webb 23-7 54 4 5. CBHS 19-6 36 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 20.

Class Division II - Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Goodpasture (9) 26-1 90 1 2. Lausanne Collegiate 23-2 81 2 3. Boyd Buchanan 23-5 62 3 4. Clarksville Academy 22-6 52 4 5. Sacred Heart 23-5 33 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 21.