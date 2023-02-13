AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)

By The Associated PressFebruary 13, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Hillsboro (6) 21-3 105 2
2. Independence (1) 25-4 86 1
3. Bartlett (2) 19-8 81 T4
4. William Blount 26-4 79 3
5. Oak Ridge (1) 22-4 66 T4
6. Rossview (1) 23-4 56 7
7. Germantown 18-6 36 6
8. McMinn County 20-8 24 NR
9. Gallatin 21-6 16 NR
10. Houston 16-7 13 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Haywood County (7) 22-4 105 1
2. Fulton (3) 23-5 92 3
3. Stone Memorial (1) 22-4 82 2
4. Fayette Ware 21-6 66 6
5. Tennessee 25-6 63 7
(tie) Livingston Academy 23-4 63 5
7. Crockett County 21-5 47 4
8. Dyer County 19-5 26 10
9. Dyersburg 18-7 18 8
10. Lawrence County 22-6 17 9
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austin-East 12.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. East Nashville (9) 23-0 90 1
2. Fairview 21-5 71 2
3. Kingston 21-4 69 4
4. Cascade 23-5 50 3
5. Alcoa 20-8 45 8
6. Douglass 17-7 40 6
7. Gibson County 17-8 29 5
8. Chuckey-Doak 22-6 28 7
9. Power Center Academy High School 18-8 20 9
10. Tyner Academy 17-7 15 NR

Tennessee

  • Tennessee closes in on trans youth care ban; lawsuit pledged

  • Tennessee GOP introduces bills that would shake up Nashville

  • Tennessee Senate speaker recovering after pacemaker inserted

  • Tennessee Tech-Tennessee State game ends after injury

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 13.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Middleton (9) 21-1 90 1
    2. Clay County 22-3 80 2
    3. Hampton 22-6 71 4
    4. East Robertson 20-6 50 5
    5. Richland 20-6 42 3
    6. McKenzie 15-5 39 6
    7. Eagleville 19-8 28 10
    8. Santa Fe 18-7 27 9
    9. Chattanooga Preparatory 21-9 23 7
    10. Gordonsville 18-8 17 8

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 12.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Briarcrest (7) 26-2 88 1
    2. Brentwood Academy (2) 25-3 83 2
    3. MBA 20-4 67 3
    4. Knoxville Webb 23-7 54 4
    5. CBHS 19-6 36 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 20.

    Class Division II - Class 1A
    Record Pts Prv
    1. Goodpasture (9) 26-1 90 1
    2. Lausanne Collegiate 23-2 81 2
    3. Boyd Buchanan 23-5 62 3
    4. Clarksville Academy 22-6 52 4
    5. Sacred Heart 23-5 33 5
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 21.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens.¤
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.