Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hillsboro (6)
|21-3
|105
|2
|2. Independence (1)
|25-4
|86
|1
|3. Bartlett (2)
|19-8
|81
|T4
|4. William Blount
|26-4
|79
|3
|5. Oak Ridge (1)
|22-4
|66
|T4
|6. Rossview (1)
|23-4
|56
|7
|7. Germantown
|18-6
|36
|6
|8. McMinn County
|20-8
|24
|NR
|9. Gallatin
|21-6
|16
|NR
|10. Houston
|16-7
|13
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Haywood County (7)
|22-4
|105
|1
|2. Fulton (3)
|23-5
|92
|3
|3. Stone Memorial (1)
|22-4
|82
|2
|4. Fayette Ware
|21-6
|66
|6
|5. Tennessee
|25-6
|63
|7
|(tie) Livingston Academy
|23-4
|63
|5
|7. Crockett County
|21-5
|47
|4
|8. Dyer County
|19-5
|26
|10
|9. Dyersburg
|18-7
|18
|8
|10. Lawrence County
|22-6
|17
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austin-East 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (9)
|23-0
|90
|1
|2. Fairview
|21-5
|71
|2
|3. Kingston
|21-4
|69
|4
|4. Cascade
|23-5
|50
|3
|5. Alcoa
|20-8
|45
|8
|6. Douglass
|17-7
|40
|6
|7. Gibson County
|17-8
|29
|5
|8. Chuckey-Doak
|22-6
|28
|7
|9. Power Center Academy High School
|18-8
|20
|9
|10. Tyner Academy
|17-7
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 13.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Middleton (9)
|21-1
|90
|1
|2. Clay County
|22-3
|80
|2
|3. Hampton
|22-6
|71
|4
|4. East Robertson
|20-6
|50
|5
|5. Richland
|20-6
|42
|3
|6. McKenzie
|15-5
|39
|6
|7. Eagleville
|19-8
|28
|10
|8. Santa Fe
|18-7
|27
|9
|9. Chattanooga Preparatory
|21-9
|23
|7
|10. Gordonsville
|18-8
|17
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Briarcrest (7)
|26-2
|88
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy (2)
|25-3
|83
|2
|3. MBA
|20-4
|67
|3
|4. Knoxville Webb
|23-7
|54
|4
|5. CBHS
|19-6
|36
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 20.
|Class Division II - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Goodpasture (9)
|26-1
|90
|1
|2. Lausanne Collegiate
|23-2
|81
|2
|3. Boyd Buchanan
|23-5
|62
|3
|4. Clarksville Academy
|22-6
|52
|4
|5. Sacred Heart
|23-5
|33
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 21.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens.¤