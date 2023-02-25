Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SHABACH! Christian 71, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 53
Class 1A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Brunswick 51, Catoctin 36
Francis Scott Key 59, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 54
Joppatowne 53, Havre de Grace 46
North Dorchester 80, Saint Michaels 58
Perryville 71, Bohemia Manor 36
Reginald Lewis 73, National Academy Foundation 28
Surrattsville def. College Park Academy, forfeit
Class 2A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Dunbar 58, Sparrows Point 11
Eastern Tech 59, Baltimore Chesapeake 54
Easton 73, North Caroline 57
Gwynn Park 66, Friendly 27
Harford Tech 84, Rising Sun 45
Kent Island 68, Parkside 64
La Plata 73, Lackey 48
McDonough 64, Patuxent 45
North East 68, North Harford 49
Owings Mills 38, Lansdowne 28
Poolesville 55, Glenelg 50
Randallstown 72, Carver Arts & Tech 33
Westlake 69, Calvert 58
Winters Mill 61, South Carroll 51
Class 3A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Aberdeen 99, Towson 54
Atholton 69, Oakland Mills 57
Baltimore Poly 90, Franklin 49
Edgewood 64, Bel Air 51
Howard 74, Mt. Hebron 54
James M. Bennett 74, Crofton 56
Kenwood 55, Patapsco 54
Linganore 59, North Hagerstown 55
Milford Mill 68, Digital Harbor 20
Oakdale 58, Tuscarora 34
Pasadena Chesapeake 75, Oxon Hill 31
Rockville 58, Springbrook 57
Thomas Johnson 68, South Hagerstown 26
Westminster 61, Marriotts Ridge 47
Woodlawn 61, Patterson 59
Class 4A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Albert Einstein 68, Wheaton 40
Dundalk 59, Mergenthaler 49
Eleanor Roosevelt 63, C. H. Flowers 51
Glen Burnie 66, North County 65
Paint Branch 60, Northwood 53
Richard Montgomery 59, Bethesda 53
Sherwood 60, Montgomery Blair 57
Urbana 65, Quince Orchard 64
Wootton 62, Walter Johnson 58
