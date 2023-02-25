AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SHABACH! Christian 71, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 53

Class 1A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Brunswick 51, Catoctin 36

Francis Scott Key 59, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 54

Joppatowne 53, Havre de Grace 46

North Dorchester 80, Saint Michaels 58

Perryville 71, Bohemia Manor 36

Reginald Lewis 73, National Academy Foundation 28

Surrattsville def. College Park Academy, forfeit

Class 2A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Dunbar 58, Sparrows Point 11

Eastern Tech 59, Baltimore Chesapeake 54

Easton 73, North Caroline 57

Gwynn Park 66, Friendly 27

Harford Tech 84, Rising Sun 45

Kent Island 68, Parkside 64

La Plata 73, Lackey 48

McDonough 64, Patuxent 45

North East 68, North Harford 49

Owings Mills 38, Lansdowne 28

Poolesville 55, Glenelg 50

Randallstown 72, Carver Arts & Tech 33

Westlake 69, Calvert 58

Winters Mill 61, South Carroll 51

Class 3A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Aberdeen 99, Towson 54

Atholton 69, Oakland Mills 57

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore Poly 90, Franklin 49

Edgewood 64, Bel Air 51

Howard 74, Mt. Hebron 54

James M. Bennett 74, Crofton 56

Kenwood 55, Patapsco 54

Linganore 59, North Hagerstown 55

Milford Mill 68, Digital Harbor 20

Oakdale 58, Tuscarora 34

Pasadena Chesapeake 75, Oxon Hill 31

Rockville 58, Springbrook 57

Thomas Johnson 68, South Hagerstown 26

Sports

  • MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

  • In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation

  • Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation

  • Giannis exits early with knee issue; Bucks rip Heat 128-99

    • Westminster 61, Marriotts Ridge 47

    Woodlawn 61, Patterson 59

    Class 4A=

    Region Quarterfinals=

    Albert Einstein 68, Wheaton 40

    Dundalk 59, Mergenthaler 49

    Eleanor Roosevelt 63, C. H. Flowers 51

    Glen Burnie 66, North County 65

    Paint Branch 60, Northwood 53

    Richard Montgomery 59, Bethesda 53

    Sherwood 60, Montgomery Blair 57

    Urbana 65, Quince Orchard 64

    Wootton 62, Walter Johnson 58

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.