Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 46, Hampden Academy 30

Ellsworth 70, Hermon 36

Kents Hill 50, Monmouth Academy 40

Madawaska 48, Van Buren District 26

Maranacook Community 66, Mount View 27

Mount Abraham Union, Vt. 50, Telstar Regional 31

Mount Desert Island 46, Bucksport 34

Penobscot Valley 42, South Aroostook Community 31

Scarborough 46, Lewiston 27

Searsport District 37, Sumner Memorial 31

Skowhegan Area 41, Mt. Blue 30

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 51, Hall-Dale 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

