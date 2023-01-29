AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 44, Roberts 7

Alberton-Superior 61, Noxon 28

Augusta 63, Valier 29

Bainville 71, Brockton 30

Big Sandy 53, Fort Benton 48

Bigfork 68, Missoula Loyola 33

Billings West 52, Billings Central 37

Box Elder 68, Turner 49

Broadview-Lavina 64, Northern Cheyenne 15

Browning 68, Ronan 62, 2OT

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Sunburst 56

Chinook 64, Hays-Lodgepole 32

Circle 42, Savage 28

Culbertson 51, Fairview 31

Cut Bank 71, Harlem 31

Fairfield 43, Shelby 37

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 36, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31

Gardiner 56, Shields Valley 48

Helena 51, Butte 24

Jefferson (Boulder) 62, Choteau 15

Kalispell Flathead 49, Missoula Hellgate 48

Lockwood 54, Glendive 44

Lodge Grass 67, Colstrip 60

Melstone 71, Custer-Hysham 42

Miles City 49, Laurel 46

Nashua 32, Dodson 29

North Star 59, Conrad 34

Plentywood 59, Richey-Lambert 23

Roberts 80, Bridger 34

Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 25

Shepherd 40, Forsyth 37

Simms 55, Power-Dutton-Brady 17

St. Regis 64, Two Eagle River 24

Wibaux 66, Terry 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Timber vs. Whitehall, ppd.

Corvallis vs. Butte Central, ppd.

Havre vs. Lewistown (Fergus), ppd.

Hot Springs vs. Clark Fork, ppd.

Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge, ppd.

Plevna vs. Broadus, ppd.

Poplar vs. Lame Deer, ppd.

Thompson Falls vs. Anaconda, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.