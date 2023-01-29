Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 44, Roberts 7
Alberton-Superior 61, Noxon 28
Augusta 63, Valier 29
Bainville 71, Brockton 30
Big Sandy 53, Fort Benton 48
Bigfork 68, Missoula Loyola 33
Billings West 52, Billings Central 37
Box Elder 68, Turner 49
Broadview-Lavina 64, Northern Cheyenne 15
Browning 68, Ronan 62, 2OT
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Sunburst 56
Chinook 64, Hays-Lodgepole 32
Circle 42, Savage 28
Culbertson 51, Fairview 31
Cut Bank 71, Harlem 31
Fairfield 43, Shelby 37
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 36, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31
Gardiner 56, Shields Valley 48
Helena 51, Butte 24
Jefferson (Boulder) 62, Choteau 15
Kalispell Flathead 49, Missoula Hellgate 48
Lockwood 54, Glendive 44
Lodge Grass 67, Colstrip 60
Melstone 71, Custer-Hysham 42
Miles City 49, Laurel 46
Nashua 32, Dodson 29
North Star 59, Conrad 34
Plentywood 59, Richey-Lambert 23
Roberts 80, Bridger 34
Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 25
Shepherd 40, Forsyth 37
Simms 55, Power-Dutton-Brady 17
St. Regis 64, Two Eagle River 24
Wibaux 66, Terry 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Timber vs. Whitehall, ppd.
Corvallis vs. Butte Central, ppd.
Havre vs. Lewistown (Fergus), ppd.
Hot Springs vs. Clark Fork, ppd.
Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge, ppd.
Plevna vs. Broadus, ppd.
Poplar vs. Lame Deer, ppd.
Thompson Falls vs. Anaconda, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/