Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 57, Rockbridge County 52

Atlantic Shores Christian 77, Isle of Wight Academy 49

Bath County 68, Richwood, W.Va. 30

Bayside 66, First Colonial 56

Brunswick 68, Windsor 41

Bruton 49, York 41

Cosby 54, Midlothian 40

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 60, Gate City 41

Dominion 69, Park View-Sterling 54

Frank Cox 58, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Franklin 68, Southampton 50

George Marshall 61, Wakefield 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Blacksburg 50

Graham 66, Galax 36

Greensville County 73, Surry County 50

Kellam 59, Ocean Lakes 45

Lafayette 60, Grafton 47

Lebanon 74, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 64

Lloyd Bird 77, Huguenot 51

Manchester 68, George Wythe-Richmond 44

Maret, D.C. 56, Potomac School 52

Monacan 69, Clover Hill 59

Monticello 59, The Covenant School 54

Mountain View 46, Riverheads 43

New Kent 72, Poquoson 38

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Life Christian 54

Patrick Henry-Ashland 49, Maggie L. Walker GS 35

Princess Anne 68, Green Run 64, OT

Radford 57, James River-Buchanan 35

Skyline 91, Brentsville 53

Smithfield 61, Jamestown 30

St. Christopher’s 68, Benedictine 47

Stephen Decatur, Md. 99, Arcadia 53

Sussex Central 62, Appomattox Regional GS 29

Tabb 53, Warhill 40

Tallwood 47, Kempsville 46

Veritas Collegiate Academy 58, Walsingham Academy 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powhatan vs. James River, ppd.

___

