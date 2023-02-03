AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 72, Lexington Catholic 40

Ashland Blazer 76, Elliott Co. 36

Belfry 61, Betsy Layne 46

Bluegrass United Home 69, Thomas Nelson 46

Boyd Co. 52, Fairview 10

Cooper 69, Simon Kenton 46

George Rogers Clark 75, Lex. Henry Clay 38

Leslie Co. 49, North Laurel 43

Lewis Co. 51, Mason Co. 44

Lex. Tates Creek 49, Woodford Co. 33

Lou. Brown 29, LKY (Louisville) 20

Lou. Mercy 77, Lou. Christian Academy 67

Magoffin Co. 52, Breathitt Co. 47

Meade Co. 94, Frederick Fraize 8

Metcalfe Co. 50, Glasgow 28

Owensboro Catholic 64, Hopkins Co. Central 47

Pike Co. Central 87, Phelps 48

St. Patrick 50, Bracken Co. 36

Washington Co. 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 36

Wayne Co. 53, Clinton Co. 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jenkins vs. Council, Va., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.