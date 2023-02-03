Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 72, Lexington Catholic 40
Ashland Blazer 76, Elliott Co. 36
Belfry 61, Betsy Layne 46
Bluegrass United Home 69, Thomas Nelson 46
Boyd Co. 52, Fairview 10
Cooper 69, Simon Kenton 46
George Rogers Clark 75, Lex. Henry Clay 38
Leslie Co. 49, North Laurel 43
Lewis Co. 51, Mason Co. 44
Lex. Tates Creek 49, Woodford Co. 33
Lou. Brown 29, LKY (Louisville) 20
Lou. Mercy 77, Lou. Christian Academy 67
Magoffin Co. 52, Breathitt Co. 47
Meade Co. 94, Frederick Fraize 8
Metcalfe Co. 50, Glasgow 28
Owensboro Catholic 64, Hopkins Co. Central 47
Pike Co. Central 87, Phelps 48
St. Patrick 50, Bracken Co. 36
Washington Co. 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 36
Wayne Co. 53, Clinton Co. 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jenkins vs. Council, Va., ccd.
___
