Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 62, West Scranton 53
Allentown Central Catholic 64, Emmaus 52
Brookville 63, Tyrone 42
Cambridge Springs 47, Saegertown 44
Camp Hill Trinity 67, Milton Hershey 48
Carlisle Christian 53, Bible Baptist 42
Central York 72, Eastern York 59
Clarion Area 63, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 43
Clarion-Limestone 88, Cranberry 65
Clearfield 69, Curwensville 39
Cochranton 61, Youngsville 40
Corry 71, Titusville 64, OT
Dobbins 71, Overbrook 57
Dunmore 51, Old Forge 46
Eisenhower 62, Union City 52
Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 29
Elk Lake 61, Susquehanna 46
Erie 89, Fort Leboeuf 40
Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Harbor Creek 44
Erie McDowell 62, Meadville 47
Fairview 52, Erie First Christian Academy 44
Farrell 45, Kennedy Catholic 33
Forest City 69, Montrose 52
Franklin 87, Conneaut Area 13
Germantown Friends 71, Solebury 64
Girard 62, Seneca 48
Grove City 63, Wilmington 21
Hickory 63, Sharon 39
Honesdale 68, Western Wayne 27
Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50
Karns City 48, Moniteau 46, 2OT
Lakeview 37, Sharpsville 25
Mercer 82, West Middlesex 51
Mid Valley 61, Lakeland 40
North East 54, Mercyhurst Prep 49
North Pocono 52, Wallenpaupack 35
Northwestern 81, Iroquois 67
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Central Bucks East 40
Pocono Mountain West 61, Parkland 52
Reynolds 60, George Jr. Republic 48
Ridgway 30, Sheffield 18
Scranton 57, Delaware Valley 45
Scranton Holy Cross 54, Carbondale 49
Slippery Rock 55, Greenville 51
Spring-Ford 74, Upper Merion 55
State College 62, Waynesboro 48
Sullivan County 60, Wyalusing 46
The City School 71, Girard College 43
Turkeyfoot Valley 63, Union Grant, W.Va. 56
Valley View 69, Scranton Prep 66
Warren 60, Oil City 46
West Philadelphia 54, Abraham Lincoln 41
Williamsport 78, Central Mountain 52
York 47, West York 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/