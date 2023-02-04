AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 66, Nashua South 37

Colebrook 45, Groveton 44

Conant 50, Campbell 27

Concord 40, Winnacunnet 34

Gorham 54, Lisbon 24

Hanover 44, Plymouth Regional 25

John Stark 59, Lebanon 31

Newmarket 42, Pittsfield 2

Pelham 78, Sanborn Regional 29

Pinkerton 66, Windham 40

Portsmouth 54, Spaulding 29

Salem 75, Nashua North 26

Souhegan 36, Timberlane 29

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Prospect Mountain 34

White Mountains 47, Newfound Regional 45

Woodsville 35, Littleton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hollis/Brookline vs. ConVal, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.