Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 66, Nashua South 37
Colebrook 45, Groveton 44
Conant 50, Campbell 27
Concord 40, Winnacunnet 34
Gorham 54, Lisbon 24
Hanover 44, Plymouth Regional 25
John Stark 59, Lebanon 31
Newmarket 42, Pittsfield 2
Pelham 78, Sanborn Regional 29
Pinkerton 66, Windham 40
Portsmouth 54, Spaulding 29
Salem 75, Nashua North 26
Souhegan 36, Timberlane 29
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Prospect Mountain 34
White Mountains 47, Newfound Regional 45
Woodsville 35, Littleton 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hollis/Brookline vs. ConVal, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/