Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 28, Mount St. Joseph Academy 21

Blue Mountain Union 52, Williamstown 43

Champlain Valley Union 68, Rice Memorial 28

Danville 55, Northfield 29

Fair Haven Union 53, Woodstock Union 10

Hazen Union def. Twinfield Union, forfeit

Lake Region Union 42, Randolph Union 23

Leland & Gray Union 53, Green Mountain Union 45

Long Trail 43, Mill River Union 16

Lyndon Institute 53, Lamoille Union 45

Richford 65, Stowe 35

South Burlington 50, Mount Mansfield Union 30

Spaulding 44, Thetford Academy 32

St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington 27

U-32 46, Montpelier 45

Windsor 53, Springfield 46

