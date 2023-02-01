Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 28, Mount St. Joseph Academy 21
Blue Mountain Union 52, Williamstown 43
Champlain Valley Union 68, Rice Memorial 28
Danville 55, Northfield 29
Fair Haven Union 53, Woodstock Union 10
Hazen Union def. Twinfield Union, forfeit
Lake Region Union 42, Randolph Union 23
Leland & Gray Union 53, Green Mountain Union 45
Long Trail 43, Mill River Union 16
Lyndon Institute 53, Lamoille Union 45
Richford 65, Stowe 35
South Burlington 50, Mount Mansfield Union 30
Spaulding 44, Thetford Academy 32
St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington 27
U-32 46, Montpelier 45
Windsor 53, Springfield 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/