Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 68, Tamms (Egyptian) 24

Aurora Central Catholic 71, Harvest Christian Academy 65

Bloomington Christian 60, Midland 50

Bluford Webber 62, Zeigler-Royalton 26

Bunker Hill 64, Lebanon 28

Chicago (Goode) 43, Chicago Washington 39

Chicago Academy 62, Foreman 43

Clinton 65, Edinburg (Coop) BK 37

Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33

Durand 71, Parkview, Wis. 58

Glenbard West 48, St. Charles North 41

Herscher 62, Clifton Central 57

Joliet Catholic 79, Lincoln Way West 71

Julian 47, Chicago Little Village 31

Lovejoy 63, Normandy, Mo. 46

Manley 103, Chicago North Grand 60

Milledgeville 63, Orangeville 50

Mooseheart 55, Kirkland Hiawatha 30

Payton 46, Elmwood Park 32

Pearl City 76, Ashton-Franklin Center 70

Pope County 65, Cobden 43

Quincy Notre Dame 69, Augusta Southeastern 29

Raymond Lincolnwood 62, Taylorville 58

Ridgewood 67, Wheeling 58

Rochelle 82, Oregon 74

Schaumburg Christian 68, Islamic Foundation 48

Serena 64, Aurora Math-Science 47

Skokie (Ida Crown) 57, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 15

South Beloit 65, Freeport (Aquin) 39

Warren 59, Pecatonica, Wis. 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

