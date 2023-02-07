AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Academy 86, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 19

Battle Creek Harper Creek 46, Sturgis 38

Boyne Falls 70, Ellsworth 37

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 60, Southgate Anderson 56

Dollar Bay 60, Chassell 39

Escanaba 79, Marinette, Wis. 73

Gladwin 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 51, OT

Holland Black River 55, Lawrence 52

Hurley, Wis. 77, Wakefield-Marenisco 58

Iron Mountain 72, Menominee 60

Laingsburg 55, Portland 31

Lakeview 55, Walkerville 45

Lansing Catholic 57, Haslett 48

Lenawee Christian 76, Manchester 30

Maplewood Baptist 52, Ojibwe Charter 19

Marion 57, Manton 53, OT

Newaygo 76, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 2

Niles 65, Buchanan 48

Plainwell 54, Eddies 51, OT

Plymouth Christian 85, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 39

Potterville 58, Bath 57

Royal Oak 47, Southfield Christian 41

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47, Unionville-Sebewaing 38

Saugatuck 54, Fennville 41

St. Ignace 82, Engadine 26

Tekonsha 50, Athens 42

Watersmeet 69, Ewen - Trout Creek 54

Webberville 54, Byron 49

West Bloomfield 53, Troy 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mason County Central vs. Evart, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

