Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek Academy 86, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 19
Battle Creek Harper Creek 46, Sturgis 38
Boyne Falls 70, Ellsworth 37
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 60, Southgate Anderson 56
Dollar Bay 60, Chassell 39
Escanaba 79, Marinette, Wis. 73
Gladwin 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 51, OT
Holland Black River 55, Lawrence 52
Hurley, Wis. 77, Wakefield-Marenisco 58
Iron Mountain 72, Menominee 60
Laingsburg 55, Portland 31
Lakeview 55, Walkerville 45
Lansing Catholic 57, Haslett 48
Lenawee Christian 76, Manchester 30
Maplewood Baptist 52, Ojibwe Charter 19
Marion 57, Manton 53, OT
Newaygo 76, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 2
Niles 65, Buchanan 48
Plainwell 54, Eddies 51, OT
Plymouth Christian 85, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 39
Potterville 58, Bath 57
Royal Oak 47, Southfield Christian 41
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47, Unionville-Sebewaing 38
Saugatuck 54, Fennville 41
St. Ignace 82, Engadine 26
Tekonsha 50, Athens 42
Watersmeet 69, Ewen - Trout Creek 54
Webberville 54, Byron 49
West Bloomfield 53, Troy 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mason County Central vs. Evart, ccd.
___
