Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Doddridge County 55, Gilmer County 40

East Fairmont 70, Philip Barbour 54

Hampshire 40, Berkeley Springs 10

Lincoln 53, Preston 50

Logan 41, Nitro 32

North Marion 63, Lewis County 34

Petersburg 56, Moorefield 40

Ritchie County 50, Williamstown 48

Tygarts Valley 54, Pocahontas County 42

Wayne 44, Chapmanville 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenbrier West vs. Meadow Bridge, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.