Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Doddridge County 55, Gilmer County 40
East Fairmont 70, Philip Barbour 54
Hampshire 40, Berkeley Springs 10
Lincoln 53, Preston 50
Logan 41, Nitro 32
North Marion 63, Lewis County 34
Petersburg 56, Moorefield 40
Ritchie County 50, Williamstown 48
Tygarts Valley 54, Pocahontas County 42
Wayne 44, Chapmanville 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenbrier West vs. Meadow Bridge, ccd.
