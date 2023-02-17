AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Homeschool 66, Noblesville Home School 56

Delphi 42, Twin Lakes 40, OT

Evansville Reitz 62, Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 61

Greencastle 57, Owen Valley 44

Madison 54, Trinity Lutheran 44

Marcellus Howardsville Christian, Mich. 56, Clinton Christian 37

Michigan City Marquette 90, Hammond Science and Tech 39

N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, Marshall, Ill. 56

New Castle 35, Eastern Hancock 34

Oak Hill 51, Logansport 46

S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Culver 45, OT

Vincennes 49, Gibson Southern 47

