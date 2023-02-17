Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Homeschool 66, Noblesville Home School 56
Delphi 42, Twin Lakes 40, OT
Evansville Reitz 62, Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 61
Greencastle 57, Owen Valley 44
Madison 54, Trinity Lutheran 44
Marcellus Howardsville Christian, Mich. 56, Clinton Christian 37
Michigan City Marquette 90, Hammond Science and Tech 39
N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, Marshall, Ill. 56
New Castle 35, Eastern Hancock 34
Oak Hill 51, Logansport 46
S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Culver 45, OT
Vincennes 49, Gibson Southern 47
