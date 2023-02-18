AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 67, Bishop Guertin 59

Bishop Brady 78, Kennett 72

Bow 61, Plymouth Regional 47

Coe-Brown 65, Oyster River 34

Dover 74, Portsmouth 63

Goffstown 68, Winnacunnet 52

Hanover 55, Kingswood 49

Hopkinton 63, Campbell 59

Laconia 84, ConVal 67

Manchester West 60, Pelham 49

Nashua North 70, Manchester Central 37

Nashua South 66, Merrimack 43

Pembroke Academy 72, Milford 58

Pinkerton 69, Trinity 65

Souhegan 52, Merrimack Valley 50

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Winnisquam 30

Windham 58, Concord 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.