Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 67, Bishop Guertin 59
Bishop Brady 78, Kennett 72
Bow 61, Plymouth Regional 47
Coe-Brown 65, Oyster River 34
Dover 74, Portsmouth 63
Goffstown 68, Winnacunnet 52
Hanover 55, Kingswood 49
Hopkinton 63, Campbell 59
Laconia 84, ConVal 67
Manchester West 60, Pelham 49
Nashua North 70, Manchester Central 37
Nashua South 66, Merrimack 43
Pembroke Academy 72, Milford 58
Pinkerton 69, Trinity 65
Souhegan 52, Merrimack Valley 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Winnisquam 30
Windham 58, Concord 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/