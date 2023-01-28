Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 45, Boone 34
AGWSR, Ackley 55, Grundy Center 34
Alburnett 54, Central City 51
Alta-Aurelia 54, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34
Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 28
BCLUW, Conrad 52, Colo-NESCO 18
Ballard 51, Carroll 42
Belmond-Klemme 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
Benton Community 59, Clear Creek-Amana 42
Bishop Garrigan 63, North Union 49
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 87, Sioux City, West 50
CAM, Anita 83, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Camanche 45, Anamosa 39
Cedar Falls 71, Ames 31
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 39
Central Decatur, Leon 59, Southwest Valley 46
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 35
Central Springs 53, Rockford 12
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Webster City 43
Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32
Collins-Maxwell 62, GMG, Garwin 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31
Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Oskaloosa 22
Davenport, North 68, Muscatine 16
Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 49
Des Moines, North 55, Ottumwa 28
Dike-New Hartford 72, Hudson 29
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Knoxville 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 51, Cherokee, Washington 34
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Lake Mills 47
Grinnell 47, Pella Christian 35
Highland, Riverside 51, Wapello 21
Hinton 87, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Holy Trinity 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 18
Iowa City Liberty High School 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 61
Iowa City West 49, Iowa City High 30
Johnston 66, Ankeny Centennial 59
Keokuk 60, Mount Pleasant 35
Kingsley-Pierson 54, OA-BCIG 31
LeMars 59, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43
Logan-Magnolia 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39
Lone Tree 51, Pekin 33
Maquoketa 63, Beckman, Dyersville 53
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, West Sioux 46
Mason City 53, Marshalltown 11
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Wilton 38
Midland, Wyoming 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Nevada 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 40
Newell-Fonda 70, South Central Calhoun 43
Nodaway Valley 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37
North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Lynnville-Sully 47
Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 41
Pella 63, Newton 22
Pleasant Valley 80, Davenport, West 9
Rock Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 45
Shenandoah 51, Denison-Schleswig 50
Sibley-Ocheyedan 82, Sheldon 47
Sigourney 52, Belle Plaine 4
Sioux Center 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 29
Spencer 54, Spirit Lake 37
Springville 65, Starmont 18
Stanton 86, Essex 31
Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20
Unity Christian 64, Trinity Christian High School 19
Van Meter 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, South Tama County, Tama 28
WACO, Wayland 63, Hillcrest Academy 28
Waterloo, West 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 25
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Waukon 17
Winterset 49, Gilbert 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd. to Jan 27th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/