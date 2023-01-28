AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 45, Boone 34

AGWSR, Ackley 55, Grundy Center 34

Alburnett 54, Central City 51

Alta-Aurelia 54, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34

Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 28

BCLUW, Conrad 52, Colo-NESCO 18

Ballard 51, Carroll 42

Belmond-Klemme 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30

Benton Community 59, Clear Creek-Amana 42

Bishop Garrigan 63, North Union 49

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 87, Sioux City, West 50

CAM, Anita 83, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Camanche 45, Anamosa 39

Cedar Falls 71, Ames 31

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 39

Central Decatur, Leon 59, Southwest Valley 46

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 35

Central Springs 53, Rockford 12

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Webster City 43

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32

Collins-Maxwell 62, GMG, Garwin 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31

Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Oskaloosa 22

Davenport, North 68, Muscatine 16

Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 49

Des Moines, North 55, Ottumwa 28

Dike-New Hartford 72, Hudson 29

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Knoxville 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 51, Cherokee, Washington 34

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Lake Mills 47

    • Grinnell 47, Pella Christian 35

    Highland, Riverside 51, Wapello 21

    Hinton 87, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

    Holy Trinity 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 18

    Iowa City Liberty High School 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 61

    Iowa City West 49, Iowa City High 30

    Johnston 66, Ankeny Centennial 59

    Keokuk 60, Mount Pleasant 35

    Kingsley-Pierson 54, OA-BCIG 31

    LeMars 59, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

    Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43

    Logan-Magnolia 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39

    Lone Tree 51, Pekin 33

    Maquoketa 63, Beckman, Dyersville 53

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, West Sioux 46

    Mason City 53, Marshalltown 11

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Wilton 38

    Midland, Wyoming 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

    Nevada 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 40

    Newell-Fonda 70, South Central Calhoun 43

    Nodaway Valley 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27

    North Linn, Troy Mills 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Lynnville-Sully 47

    Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 41

    Pella 63, Newton 22

    Pleasant Valley 80, Davenport, West 9

    Rock Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 35

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 45

    Shenandoah 51, Denison-Schleswig 50

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 82, Sheldon 47

    Sigourney 52, Belle Plaine 4

    Sioux Center 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 29

    Spencer 54, Spirit Lake 37

    Springville 65, Starmont 18

    Stanton 86, Essex 31

    Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20

    Unity Christian 64, Trinity Christian High School 19

    Van Meter 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

    Vinton-Shellsburg 64, South Tama County, Tama 28

    WACO, Wayland 63, Hillcrest Academy 28

    Waterloo, West 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 25

    Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Waukon 17

    Winterset 49, Gilbert 46

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd. to Jan 27th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

