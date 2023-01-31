AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43

Avella 58, Mapletown 34

Barrack Hebrew 71, Kohelet Yeshiva 33

Belle Vernon 56, Southmoreland 34

Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60

Bishop Guilfoyle 40, Richland 33

Bishop McCort 54, Somerset 49

Blue Mountain 37, Jim Thorpe 30

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42

Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30

Chester 61, Martin Luther King 21

Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 26

Clairton 49, Springdale 39

Claysburg-Kimmel 39, Southern Fulton 18

Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8

Cumberland Valley 27, Central Dauphin 26

Elizabeth Forward 62, Laurel Highlands 47

Erie McDowell 50, Erie 40

Fels 59, Gratz 48

Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43

Freedom Area 65, Rochester 32

Greater Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44

Grove City 56, Sharon 42

Highlands 65, Freeport 35

Holy Redeemer 49, Wyoming Area 28

Homer-Center 56, Cambria Heights 30

Kennedy Catholic 87, Farrell 29

Knoch 58, Derry 30

Lancaster Catholic 52, ELCO 25

Lincoln High School 52, Elwood City Riverside 33

Lincoln Park Charter 76, South Fayette 40

Line Mountain 61, Halifax 24

Maplewood 30, Cambridge Springs 29

Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 27

Meadowbrook Christian 35, Grace Prep 9

Mercer 31, Lakeview 29

Mercyhurst Prep 47, Seneca 23

Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27

    • Montour 53, West Allegheny 42

    Mount Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25

    Neshannock 72, Laurel 55

    North East 65, Iroquois 21

    North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26

    Northwestern 56, Eisenhower 36

    Norwin 60, Butler 22

    Philadelphia Central 63, Dobbins 26

    Philadelphia Northeast 32, Mastery Charter North 26

    Pine Grove 59, Tamaqua 43

    Port Allegany 46, Coudersport 43

    Quaker Valley 29, Beaver Area 21

    Schuylkill Haven 50, Lourdes Regional 35

    Scranton 49, West Scranton 10

    Serra Catholic 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

    Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26

    Sharpsville 47, Greenville 42

    Shenango 62, New Brighton 10

    South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32

    South Park 60, Brownsville 18

    Spring Grove 74, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

    St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26

    Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston High School 21

    West Middlesex 56, Commodore Perry 16

    West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25

    Winchester Thurston 57, Steel Valley 16

    Yough 54, Charleroi 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

