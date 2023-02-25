2023 Regional Playoff Glance

Click to copy

Game 1: Little Rock 81, Highland 37

Game 3: Blytheville 78, Lonoke 39

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Brookland 60, Clinton 57

Game 4: Robinson 55, Forrest City 52

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Little Rock 72, Brookland 65

Game 6: Blytheville 60, Robinson 51

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Brookland vs. Robinson, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Little Rock vs. Blytheville, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A NORTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Farmington 83, Pottsville 55

Game 3: Dardanelle 66, Berryville 63

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Morrilton 61, Pea Ridge 55

Game 4: Fountain Lake 69, Huntsville 52

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Farmington 70, Morrilton 54

Game 6: Dardanelle 70, Fountain Lake 47

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Morrilton vs. Fountain Lake, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Farmington vs. Dardanelle, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A SOUTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Magnolia 59, Warren 28

Game 3: Watson Chapel 64, Ashdown 48

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Mills University 52, Arkadelphia 36

Game 4: Camden Fairview 51, Stuttgart 48

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Magnolia 57, Mills University 52

Game 6: Watson Chapel 53, Camden Fairview 34

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Mills University vs. Camden Fairview, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Magnolia vs. Watson Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 1

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Bergman 50, Paris 45

Game 3: Booneville 54, Elkins 50

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Valley Springs 100, Cossatot River 71

Game 4: Charleston 54, West Fork 45

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Valley Springs 84, Bergman 76

Game 6: Charleston 59, Booneville 49

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Bergman vs. Booneville, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Valley Springs vs. Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 2

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Rivercrest 62, Mountain View 55

Game 3: Manila 53, Tuckerman 38

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Osceola 69, Melbourne 36

Game 4: Newport 74, Corning 72

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Osceola 52, Rivercrest 46

Game 6: Newport 49, Manila 47

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Rivercrest vs. Manila, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Osceola vs. Newport, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 3

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Riverview 56, Lamar 54

Game 3: Central Arkansas 56, Lisa Academy 50

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Rose Bud 67, Baptist Prep 36

Game 4: Episcopal 70, Mayflower 58

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Rose Bud 75, Riverview 66

Game 6: Central Arkansas vs. Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Riverview vs. Game 6 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Rose Bud vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 4

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Lakeside 70, Jessiville 46

Game 3: Dumas 54, Fouke 31

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Drew Central 50, Centerpoint 48

Game 4: Harmony Grove 54, McGehee 30

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Drew Central 54, Lakeside 40

Game 6: Dumas 42, Harmony Grove 37

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Lakeside vs. Harmony Grove, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Drew Central vs. Dumas, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A CENTRAL

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Bigelow 57, South Side 53

Game 3: Sloan-Hendrix 67, St. Joseph 37

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Marshall 69, Cutter-Morning 49

Game 4: Cedar Ridge 66, England 55

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Bigelow 63, Marshall 47

Game 6: Cedar Ridge 68, Sloan-Hendrix 59

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Marshall vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Bigelow vs. Cedar Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A NORTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East Poinsett County 75, Palestine-Wheatland 34

Game 3: Earle 70, Lee 46

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Bay 85, Carlisle 62

Game 4: Rector 64, Barton 42

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Bay 53, East Poinsett County 46

Game 6: Earle 59, Rector 47

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: East Poinsett County vs. Rector, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Bay vs. Earle, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SOUTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Fordyce 63, Spring Hill 48

Game 3: Dierks 46, Ouachita 45

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Junction City 57, Murfreesboro 48

Game 4: Acorn 57, Woodlawn 50

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Fordyce 56, Junction City 46

Game 6: Acorn 54, Dierks 50

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Junction City vs. Dierks, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Fordyce vs. Acorn, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A WEST

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Lavaca 62, Eureka Springs 26

Game 3: Hector 42, Greenland 37

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Ozark Mountain 57, Mansfield 42

Game 4: Westside-Johnson County 73, Haas Hall Academy 48

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Lavaca 54, Ozark Mountain 40

Game 6: Westside-Johnson County 49, Hector 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Ozark Mountain vs. Hector, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Lavaca vs. Westside-Johnson County, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 1

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Omaha 51, Mulberry 42

Game 3: County Line 70, Kingston 36

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Ozark Catholic 67, Jasper Pirates 59

Game 4: The New School 82, Lead Hill 38

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Ozark Catholic 68, Omaha 64

Game 6: County Line 64, The New School 48

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Omaha vs. The New School, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Ozark Catholic vs. County Line, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 2

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Marked Tree 82, Calico Rock 45

Game 3: Shirley 83, Crowley’s Ridge 53

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Concord 48, Hillcrest 42

Game 4: West Side 72, Mammoth Spring 68

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Marked Tree 56, Concord 43

Game 6: Shirley 68, West Side 55

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Concord vs. West Side, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Marked Tree vs. Shirley, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 3

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Brinkley 62, Nemo Vista 38

Game 3: Wonderview 59, Augusta 23

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Marvell-Elaine 79, Guy-Perkins 58

Game 4: Clarendon 72, Sacred Heart 61

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Brinkley 64, Marvell-Elaine 60

Game 6: Clarendon 59, Wonderview 56

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Marvell-Elaine vs. Wonderview, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Brinkley vs. Clarendon, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 4

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Lafayette County 58, Hampton 49

Game 3: Nevada 71, Mount Ida 37

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Dermott 67, Kirby 60

Game 4: Bradley 45, Bearden 40

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Lafayette County 64, Dermott 48

Game 6: Nevada 45, Bradley 36

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Dermott vs. Bradley, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 7: Lafayette County vs. Nevada, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A EAST

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Clinton 63, Westside 45

Game 3: Southside 35, Pulaski Academy 32

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Brookland 47, Bauxite 46

Game 4: Heber Springs 53, Highland 49

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Clinton 63, Brookland 56

Game 6: Heber Springs 46, Southside 37

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Brookland vs. Southside, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Clinton vs. Heber Springs, 5 p.m.

Class 4A NORTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Farmington 59, Mena 15

Game 3: Morrilton 49, Prairie Grove 31

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Gravette 78, Pottsville 48

Game 4: Gentry 53, Dardanelle 46

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Farmington 69, Gravette 23

Game 6: Gentry 49, Morrilton 37

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Gravette vs. Morrilton, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Farmington vs. Gentry, 5 p.m.

Class 4A SOUTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Nashville 81, Stuttgart 23

Game 3: Star City 63, De Queen 32

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Arkadelphia 60, Watson Chapel 57

Game 4: Hamburg 46, Magnolia 36

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Nashville 65, Arkadelphia 28

Game 6: Star City 47, Hamburg 25

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Arkadelphia vs. Hamburg, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Nashville vs. Star City, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 1

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Bergman 61, Hackett 41

Game 3: Cossatot River 46, Elkins 28

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Flippin 55, Paris 49

Game 4: Valley Springs 50, Booneville 43

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Bergman 53 Flippin 40

Game 6: Valley Springs 45, Cossatot River 32

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Flippin vs. Cossatot River, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Bergman vs. Valley Springs, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 2

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Melbourne 58, Rivercrest 30

Game 3: Manila 45, Tuckerman 36

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Mountain View 65, Corning 52

Game 4: Salem 61, Osceola 52

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Melbourne 48, Mountain View 34

Game 6: Salem 54, Manila 47

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Mountain View vs. Manila, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Melbourne vs. Salem, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 3

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Harding Academy 73, Mayflower 64

Game 3: Lamar 55, Pangburn 23

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Helena 51, Atkins 42

Game 4: Episcopal 52, Dover 45

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Harding Academy 61, Helena 42

Game 6: Episcopal 42, Lamar 26

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Helena vs. Lamar, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Harding Academy vs. Episcopal, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 4

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Fouke 72, DeWitt 37

Game 3: McGehee 44, Harmony Grove 20

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Jessieville 50, Dumas 49

Game 4: Glen Rose 32, Drew Central 29

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Fouke 75, Jessieville 72

Game 6: McGehee 63, Glen Rose 49

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Jessieville vs. Glen Rose, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Fouke vs. McGehee, 5 p.m.

Class 2A CENTRAL

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Conway 66, South Side 41

Game 3: Mt. Vernon-Enola 78, St. Joseph 46

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: England 55, Marshall 47

Game 4: Bigelow 45, Quitman 36

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Conway 60, England 39

Game 6: Mt. Vernon-Enola 52, Bigelow 43

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: England vs. Bigelow, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Conway vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A NORTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Riverside 76, Carlisle 21

Game 3: Des Arc 57, Bay 42

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Rector 59, Barton 51

Game 4: Marmaduke 70, McCrory 28

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Rector 50, Riverside 33

Game 6: Des Arc 71, Marmaduke 48

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Riverside vs. Marmaduke, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Rector vs. Des Arc, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A SOUTH

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Fordyce 49, Murfreesboro 28

Game 3: Acorn 61, Gurdon 56

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Horatio 44, Parkers Chapel 33

Game 4: Rison vs. Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Fordyce 50, Horatio 28

Game 6: Rison 36, Acorn 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Horatio vs. Acorn, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Fordyce vs. Rison, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A WEST

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Mansfield 60, Ozark Mountain 48

Game 3: Yellville-Summit 50, Western Yell County 47

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Life Way Christian 50, Lavaca 46

Game 4: Hector 64, Cotter 41

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Mansfield 45, Life Way Christian 38

Game 6: Hector 62, Yellville-Summit 43

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Life Way Christian vs. Yellville-Summit, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Mansfield vs. Hector, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 1

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Alpena 55, County Line 35

Game 3: Omaha 55, Mulberry 36

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Kingston 54, Thaden 41

Game 4: Jasper 57, Ozark Catholic 30

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Alpena 50, Kingston 41

Game 6: Jasper 51, Omaha 47

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Kingston vs. Omaha, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Alpena vs. Jasper, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 2

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Mammoth Springs 67, Concord 45

Game 3: Norfork 68, Armoral 25

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Rural Special 57, Hillcrest 38

Game 4: Marked Tree 53, Viola 37

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Mammoth Springs 64, Rural Special 30

Game 6: Norfork 61, Marked Tree 48

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Rural Special vs. Marked Tree, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Mammoth Springs vs. Norfork, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 3

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Guy-Perkins 54, Augusta 11

Game 3: Wonderview 63, Bradford 35

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Nemo Vista 63, Midland 27

Game 4: Sacred Heart 65, Clarendon 42

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Nemo Vista 64, Guy-Perkins 36

Game 6: Wonderview 54, Sacred Heart 42

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Guy-Perkins vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Nemo Vista vs. Wonderview, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 4

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Taylor 62, Bearden 30

Game 3: Dermott 65, Bradley 46

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 2: Lafayette County 59, Emerson 40

Game 4: Kirby 57, Nevada 41

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 5: Taylor 58, Lafayette County 15

Game 6: Dermott 55, Kirby 51

Saturday, Feb. 25

Third Place

Game 8: Lafayette County vs. Kirby, 11 a.m.

Championship

Game 7: Taylor vs. Dermott, 5 p.m.