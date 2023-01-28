Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 62, Scio 22
Astoria 70, Tillamook 43
Baker 39, La Grande 27
Barlow 90, Clackamas 57
Beaverton 74, Sunset 39
Benson 78, Grant 13
C.S. Lewis 37, Willamette Valley Christian 26
Camas Valley 32, Days Creek 25
Cascade 55, North Marion 16
Central Catholic 32, Sandy 22
Churchill 55, Ashland 31
Cleveland 65, Jefferson PDX 63
Condon 36, Klickwood, Wash. 32
Country Christian 48, Eddyville 37
Crane 68, Adrian 36
Crater 73, Thurston 32
Creswell 64, La Pine 41
David Douglas 72, Reynolds 54
Eagle Point 44, Springfield 35
Gervais 47, Western Christian High School 37
Gladstone 64, The Dalles 35
Grants Pass 44, Sheldon 30
Hood River 66, Putnam 50
Imbler 33, Cove 30
Ione/Arlington 50, Horizon Christian Hood River 15
Jefferson 46, Sheridan 38
Jesuit 64, Westview 19
Jordan Valley 50, Four Rivers Community School 18
Junction City 51, Cottage Grove 29
Kennedy 44, Blanchet Catholic 20
Liberty 54, Forest Grove 42
Lincoln 87, Wells 62
Marist 43, Marshfield 41
Mitchell/Spray 50, Dufur 39
Molalla 62, Madras 53
Mountainside 79, Aloha 26
Myrtle Point 51, Riddle 9
Nelson 67, Gresham 35
Nestucca 61, Dayton 30
Newberg 78, Century 42
Nixyaawii 68, Griswold 22
Oregon City 48, Tigard 31
Pendleton 69, Ontario 43
Philomath 58, Sweet Home 16
Powder Valley 58, Pine Eagle 19
Richland, Wash. 77, Hermiston 35
Roosevelt 24, McDaniel 22
Roseburg 49, South Eugene 38
Scappoose 51, St. Helens 36
Sherwood 51, Glencoe 46
Sisters 34, Siuslaw 19
South Medford 65, Willamette 49
South Wasco County def. Bickleton, Wash., forfeit
Southwest Christian 42, N. Clackamas Christian 24
St. Mary’s 65, Coquille 62
St. Paul 64, Crosshill Christian 34
Stanfield 56, Heppner 31
Stayton 69, Newport 55
Sutherlin 45, Cascade Christian 31
Trout Lake, Wash. 54, Sherman 33
Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Pacific 20
Union 42, Elgin 26
Wallowa 38, Joseph 25
West Linn 48, Lake Oswego 40
Weston-McEwen 42, Enterprise 35
Willamina 47, Culver 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Prospect vs. Bonanza, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/