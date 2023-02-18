AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    IHSA Playoffs=

    Regional Quarterfinal=

    Class 4A=

    Glenbard East 65, West Chicago 44

    Class 3A=

    Crete-Monee 60, Chicago Washington 21

    Danville 58, Rantoul 44

    Springfield 58, Rochester 48

    Thornridge 98, Chicago Vocational 44

    Class 2A=

    Flora 62, ALAH 40

    Freeburg 71, Chester 48

    Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54

    Hillsboro 70, Gillespie 69

    Manteno 60, Momence 58

    Pana 53, Carlinville 42

    Peotone 57, Herscher 45

    Tremont 90, Midwest Central 62

    Class 1A=

    (Chicago ) Wolcott 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 36

    Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48

    Bowen 54, Excel Academy of South Shore 37

    Chicago CICS-Ellison 99, Hirsch 46

    Decatur St. Teresa 77, Blue Ridge 35

    Durand 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 45

    Elgin Academy 66, Westminster Christian 34

    Goreville 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 32

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Hartsburg-Emden 36

    New Athens 40, Christopher 32

    Payson Seymour 54, Liberty 41

    Steeleville 56, Thompsonville 36

    Tuscola 79, Shiloh 14

    Walther Christian Academy 60, Christian Heritage 53

    Winchester (West Central) 75, Pawnee 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

