Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 4A=
Glenbard East 65, West Chicago 44
Class 3A=
Crete-Monee 60, Chicago Washington 21
Danville 58, Rantoul 44
Springfield 58, Rochester 48
Thornridge 98, Chicago Vocational 44
Class 2A=
Flora 62, ALAH 40
Freeburg 71, Chester 48
Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54
Hillsboro 70, Gillespie 69
Manteno 60, Momence 58
Pana 53, Carlinville 42
Peotone 57, Herscher 45
Tremont 90, Midwest Central 62
Class 1A=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 36
Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48
Bowen 54, Excel Academy of South Shore 37
Chicago CICS-Ellison 99, Hirsch 46
Decatur St. Teresa 77, Blue Ridge 35
Durand 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 45
Elgin Academy 66, Westminster Christian 34
Goreville 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 32
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Hartsburg-Emden 36
New Athens 40, Christopher 32
Payson Seymour 54, Liberty 41
Steeleville 56, Thompsonville 36
Tuscola 79, Shiloh 14
Walther Christian Academy 60, Christian Heritage 53
Winchester (West Central) 75, Pawnee 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/