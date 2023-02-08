Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Final Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fremd (4)
|27-2
|65
|1
|2. Bolingbrook (1)
|24-3
|62
|2
|3. Alton (1)
|27-1
|56
|4
|4. Geneva (1)
|24-3
|55
|3
|5. Kenwood
|25-4
|39
|5
|6. O'Fallon
|27-4
|33
|6
|7. Normal Community
|27-3
|29
|7
|8. Libertyville
|26-4
|20
|T10
|9. Whitney Young
|21-5
|15
|9
|10. Hononegah
|26-3
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (5)
|26-1
|68
|1
|2. Lincoln (2)
|29-0
|65
|2
|3. Peoria Central
|22-3
|56
|3
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|23-3
|47
|6
|5. Montini
|22-6
|41
|4
|6. Carmel
|21-7
|32
|5
|7. Geneseo
|24-6
|24
|10
|8. Washington
|23-4
|22
|7
|9. St. Ignatius
|22-6
|12
|8
|10. Rockford Boylan
|24-5
|8
|9
|(tie) Deerfield
|23-5
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)
|28-1
|110
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|26-0
|89
|2
|3. Byron
|28-2
|83
|4
|4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|25-6
|61
|5
|5. Central Southeastern
|27-3
|54
|6
|6. Fieldcrest
|27-3
|47
|7
|7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|24-6
|36
|NR
|(tie) Teutopolis
|24-5
|36
|3
|9. Peotone
|27-1
|30
|T10
|10. Paris
|25-3
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: Princeton 11. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Breese Mater Dei 7. Sherrard 6. Pleasant Plains 6. DePaul College Prep 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (7)
|29-1
|92
|1
|2. Okawville (3)
|25-4
|90
|3
|3. Brown County
|27-3
|72
|4
|4. Tuscola
|29-1
|59
|2
|5. Mendon Unity
|28-3
|56
|5
|6. Effingham St. Anthony
|24-5
|48
|9
|7. Neoga
|27-3
|46
|7
|8. Father McGivney Catholic
|27-3
|31
|10
|9. Havana
|25-4
|25
|6
|10. Elmwood
|25-6
|9
|8
Others receiving votes: Orangeville 6. Carlyle 5. River Ridge 3. Lewistown 2. Christopher 2. Willows 2. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1.
