Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Final Poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fremd (4) 27-2 65 1
2. Bolingbrook (1) 24-3 62 2
3. Alton (1) 27-1 56 4
4. Geneva (1) 24-3 55 3
5. Kenwood 25-4 39 5
6. O'Fallon 27-4 33 6
7. Normal Community 27-3 29 7
8. Libertyville 26-4 20 T10
9. Whitney Young 21-5 15 9
10. Hononegah 26-3 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (5) 26-1 68 1
2. Lincoln (2) 29-0 65 2
3. Peoria Central 22-3 56 3
4. Peoria Notre Dame 23-3 47 6
5. Montini 22-6 41 4
6. Carmel 21-7 32 5
7. Geneseo 24-6 24 10
8. Washington 23-4 22 7
9. St. Ignatius 22-6 12 8
10. Rockford Boylan 24-5 8 9
(tie) Deerfield 23-5 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (11) 28-1 110 1
2. Petersburg PORTA 26-0 89 2
3. Byron 28-2 83 4
4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 25-6 61 5
5. Central Southeastern 27-3 54 6
6. Fieldcrest 27-3 47 7
7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 24-6 36 NR
(tie) Teutopolis 24-5 36 3
9. Peotone 27-1 30 T10
10. Paris 25-3 18 9

    Others receiving votes: Princeton 11. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Breese Mater Dei 7. Sherrard 6. Pleasant Plains 6. DePaul College Prep 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (7) 29-1 92 1
    2. Okawville (3) 25-4 90 3
    3. Brown County 27-3 72 4
    4. Tuscola 29-1 59 2
    5. Mendon Unity 28-3 56 5
    6. Effingham St. Anthony 24-5 48 9
    7. Neoga 27-3 46 7
    8. Father McGivney Catholic 27-3 31 10
    9. Havana 25-4 25 6
    10. Elmwood 25-6 9 8

    Others receiving votes: Orangeville 6. Carlyle 5. River Ridge 3. Lewistown 2. Christopher 2. Willows 2. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1.

