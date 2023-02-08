Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Final Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Fremd (4) 27-2 65 1 2. Bolingbrook (1) 24-3 62 2 3. Alton (1) 27-1 56 4 4. Geneva (1) 24-3 55 3 5. Kenwood 25-4 39 5 6. O'Fallon 27-4 33 6 7. Normal Community 27-3 29 7 8. Libertyville 26-4 20 T10 9. Whitney Young 21-5 15 9 10. Hononegah 26-3 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (5) 26-1 68 1 2. Lincoln (2) 29-0 65 2 3. Peoria Central 22-3 56 3 4. Peoria Notre Dame 23-3 47 6 5. Montini 22-6 41 4 6. Carmel 21-7 32 5 7. Geneseo 24-6 24 10 8. Washington 23-4 22 7 9. St. Ignatius 22-6 12 8 10. Rockford Boylan 24-5 8 9 (tie) Deerfield 23-5 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (11) 28-1 110 1 2. Petersburg PORTA 26-0 89 2 3. Byron 28-2 83 4 4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 25-6 61 5 5. Central Southeastern 27-3 54 6 6. Fieldcrest 27-3 47 7 7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 24-6 36 NR (tie) Teutopolis 24-5 36 3 9. Peotone 27-1 30 T10 10. Paris 25-3 18 9

Others receiving votes: Princeton 11. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Breese Mater Dei 7. Sherrard 6. Pleasant Plains 6. DePaul College Prep 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Galena (7) 29-1 92 1 2. Okawville (3) 25-4 90 3 3. Brown County 27-3 72 4 4. Tuscola 29-1 59 2 5. Mendon Unity 28-3 56 5 6. Effingham St. Anthony 24-5 48 9 7. Neoga 27-3 46 7 8. Father McGivney Catholic 27-3 31 10 9. Havana 25-4 25 6 10. Elmwood 25-6 9 8

Others receiving votes: Orangeville 6. Carlyle 5. River Ridge 3. Lewistown 2. Christopher 2. Willows 2. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1.