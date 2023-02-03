AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 42, Twin Loup 37

Brady 47, Sandhills Valley 45

Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39

Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22

Garden County 46, Arthur County 40

Holdrege 38, Cozad 35

Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29

Medicine Valley 47, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Meridian 51, East Butler 29

Palmer 46, Heartland Lutheran 31

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Westview 33

Parkview Christian 50, Cedar Bluffs 12

South Platte 54, Paxton 37

Wallace 38, Sutherland 29

Waverly 48, Bishop Neumann 32

Yutan 59, Syracuse 18

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Oakland-Craig 43, Pender 39

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Palmyra 57, Mead 17

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Pleasanton 38, Ansley-Litchfield 33

Semifinal=

Overton 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 42

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Milford 31, Centennial 26

Superior 49, Thayer Central 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

