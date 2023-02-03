Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 42, Twin Loup 37
Brady 47, Sandhills Valley 45
Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39
Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22
Garden County 46, Arthur County 40
Holdrege 38, Cozad 35
Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29
Medicine Valley 47, Wauneta-Palisade 45
Meridian 51, East Butler 29
Palmer 46, Heartland Lutheran 31
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Westview 33
Parkview Christian 50, Cedar Bluffs 12
South Platte 54, Paxton 37
Wallace 38, Sutherland 29
Waverly 48, Bishop Neumann 32
Yutan 59, Syracuse 18
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Oakland-Craig 43, Pender 39
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Palmyra 57, Mead 17
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Pleasanton 38, Ansley-Litchfield 33
Semifinal=
Overton 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 42
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Milford 31, Centennial 26
Superior 49, Thayer Central 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/