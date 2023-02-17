Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 45, Pennsbury 42
Allentown Central Catholic 61, Pocono Mountain West 54
Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Greater Johnstown 43
Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Johnstown, Ohio 43
Blue Ridge 70, Montrose 30
Cedar Cliff 50, Altoona 36
Central Martinsburg 60, Penn Cambria 49
Central York 85, York 71
Constitution 43, Frankford 41
Dallastown Area 61, Nanticoke Area 51
Dobbins/Randolph 56, Philadelphia MC&S 50
Dunmore 49, Carbondale 44
Elk Lake 61, Forest City 53
Erie 75, Meadville 66
Holy Redeemer 48, Pittston Area 35
Imhotep Charter 79, Fels 17
Lakeland 39, Elwood City Riverside 37
Lakeview 57, Commodore Perry 8
Laurel 56, Bentworth 46
Mansfield 65, Canton 34
McKeesport 56, Moon 50
Neshaminy 62, Boyertown 48
Northern Garrett, Md. 64, Rockwood 62
Old Forge 64, Mid Valley 52
Propel Andrew Street 68, Trinity Christian 63
Scranton 56, Wyoming Valley West 45
Scranton Holy Cross 65, Mountain View 31
South Side 69, Carmichaels 47
State College 66, Camp Hill Trinity 40
Wellsboro 75, Sayre Area 43
West Mifflin 46, Knoch 35
West Philadelphia 74, Latin Charter 65
Wilmington 41, Greenville 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/