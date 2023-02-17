AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 45, Pennsbury 42

Allentown Central Catholic 61, Pocono Mountain West 54

Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Greater Johnstown 43

Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Johnstown, Ohio 43

Blue Ridge 70, Montrose 30

Cedar Cliff 50, Altoona 36

Central Martinsburg 60, Penn Cambria 49

Central York 85, York 71

Constitution 43, Frankford 41

Dallastown Area 61, Nanticoke Area 51

Dobbins/Randolph 56, Philadelphia MC&S 50

Dunmore 49, Carbondale 44

Elk Lake 61, Forest City 53

Erie 75, Meadville 66

Holy Redeemer 48, Pittston Area 35

Imhotep Charter 79, Fels 17

Lakeland 39, Elwood City Riverside 37

Lakeview 57, Commodore Perry 8

Laurel 56, Bentworth 46

Mansfield 65, Canton 34

McKeesport 56, Moon 50

Neshaminy 62, Boyertown 48

Northern Garrett, Md. 64, Rockwood 62

Old Forge 64, Mid Valley 52

Propel Andrew Street 68, Trinity Christian 63

Scranton 56, Wyoming Valley West 45

Scranton Holy Cross 65, Mountain View 31

South Side 69, Carmichaels 47

State College 66, Camp Hill Trinity 40

Wellsboro 75, Sayre Area 43

West Mifflin 46, Knoch 35

West Philadelphia 74, Latin Charter 65

Wilmington 41, Greenville 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.