Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 51, Yankton 35
Avon 62, Menno 29
Castlewood 63, Waubay/Summit 31
Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36
Crow Creek 74, Lower Brule 72
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46
Deubrook 65, Madison 38
Edgemont 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10
Estelline/Hendricks 56, Waverly-South Shore 17
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 0, Edgemont 0
Highmore-Harrold 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 23
Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41
Huron 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
James Valley Christian 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Gregory 52
North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 35
Pierre 40, Harrisburg 30
Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Canton 37
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Mitchell 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 50
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 40
Spearfish 47, Lead-Deadwood 9
Sully Buttes 47, Jones County 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31
Vermillion 50, Beresford 26
Wagner 62, Hanson 46
Warner 48, Faulkton 40
Webster 49, Wilmot 31
Wessington Springs 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT
West Central 53, Tri-Valley 46
Winner 41, Miller 22
