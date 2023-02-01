AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 51, Yankton 35

Avon 62, Menno 29

Castlewood 63, Waubay/Summit 31

Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36

Crow Creek 74, Lower Brule 72

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46

Deubrook 65, Madison 38

Edgemont 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10

Estelline/Hendricks 56, Waverly-South Shore 17

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 0, Edgemont 0

Highmore-Harrold 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 23

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41

Huron 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

James Valley Christian 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Gregory 52

North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 35

Pierre 40, Harrisburg 30

Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Canton 37

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Mitchell 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 50

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 40

Spearfish 47, Lead-Deadwood 9

Sully Buttes 47, Jones County 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Vermillion 50, Beresford 26

Wagner 62, Hanson 46

Warner 48, Faulkton 40

Webster 49, Wilmot 31

Wessington Springs 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT

West Central 53, Tri-Valley 46

Winner 41, Miller 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.