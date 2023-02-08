AP NEWS
    Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

    The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

    Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

    Class 4A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12) 26-1 120 1
    2. Moline 25-3 106 2
    3. Joliet West 23-5 94 3
    4. Kenwood 22-5 85 4
    5. Hinsdale Central 25-3 57 7
    6. Brother Rice 25-4 44 5
    7. Glenbrook North 24-3 30 NR
    8. Whitney Young 21-6 28 6
    9. Curie 19-9 20 NR
    10. Quincy 21-4 16 8

    Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.

    Class 3A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Metamora (7) 25-2 113 2
    2. Simeon (4) 24-3 108 1
    3. Hillcrest (1) 25-2 95 3
    4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 25-2 92 4
    5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 23-5 55 T7
    6. Decatur MacArthur 24-3 50 T7
    7. Richwoods 20-3 48 6
    8. East St. Louis 19-6 28 5
    9. Mt. Zion 25-2 22 T10
    10. Burlington Central 23-5 21 T10

    Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.

    Class 2A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Princeton (6) 27-1 128 2
    2. Fairbury Prairie Central (5) 25-2 121 3
    3. Breese Central (1) 23-4 97 4
    4. Normal University (2) 20-7 90 6
    5. Columbia 25-3 78 1
    6. Rockford Christian 26-1 67 5
    7. St. Joseph-Ogden 22-4 51 7
    8. Rockridge 21-4 39 T9
    9. Pontiac 20-6 33 8
    10. Pinckneyville 24-3 25 T9

    • Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7) 24-0 121 1
    2. Altamont (5) 22-3 114 2
    3. Jacksonville Routt (1) 23-2 90 4
    4. Illini Bluffs 23-4 78 5
    5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 25-1 72 3
    6. New Berlin 22-5 60 6
    7. Camp Point Central 22-4 58 9
    8. Waterloo Gibault 22-6 49 7
    9. Catlin (Salt Fork) 24-2 20 NR
    10. Manley 25-4 12 NR

    Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.

