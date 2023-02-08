Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12) 26-1 120 1 2. Moline 25-3 106 2 3. Joliet West 23-5 94 3 4. Kenwood 22-5 85 4 5. Hinsdale Central 25-3 57 7 6. Brother Rice 25-4 44 5 7. Glenbrook North 24-3 30 NR 8. Whitney Young 21-6 28 6 9. Curie 19-9 20 NR 10. Quincy 21-4 16 8

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Metamora (7) 25-2 113 2 2. Simeon (4) 24-3 108 1 3. Hillcrest (1) 25-2 95 3 4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 25-2 92 4 5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 23-5 55 T7 6. Decatur MacArthur 24-3 50 T7 7. Richwoods 20-3 48 6 8. East St. Louis 19-6 28 5 9. Mt. Zion 25-2 22 T10 10. Burlington Central 23-5 21 T10

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Princeton (6) 27-1 128 2 2. Fairbury Prairie Central (5) 25-2 121 3 3. Breese Central (1) 23-4 97 4 4. Normal University (2) 20-7 90 6 5. Columbia 25-3 78 1 6. Rockford Christian 26-1 67 5 7. St. Joseph-Ogden 22-4 51 7 8. Rockridge 21-4 39 T9 9. Pontiac 20-6 33 8 10. Pinckneyville 24-3 25 T9

Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7) 24-0 121 1 2. Altamont (5) 22-3 114 2 3. Jacksonville Routt (1) 23-2 90 4 4. Illini Bluffs 23-4 78 5 5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 25-1 72 3 6. New Berlin 22-5 60 6 7. Camp Point Central 22-4 58 9 8. Waterloo Gibault 22-6 49 7 9. Catlin (Salt Fork) 24-2 20 NR 10. Manley 25-4 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.