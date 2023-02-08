Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12)
|26-1
|120
|1
|2. Moline
|25-3
|106
|2
|3. Joliet West
|23-5
|94
|3
|4. Kenwood
|22-5
|85
|4
|5. Hinsdale Central
|25-3
|57
|7
|6. Brother Rice
|25-4
|44
|5
|7. Glenbrook North
|24-3
|30
|NR
|8. Whitney Young
|21-6
|28
|6
|9. Curie
|19-9
|20
|NR
|10. Quincy
|21-4
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Metamora (7)
|25-2
|113
|2
|2. Simeon (4)
|24-3
|108
|1
|3. Hillcrest (1)
|25-2
|95
|3
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|25-2
|92
|4
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|23-5
|55
|T7
|6. Decatur MacArthur
|24-3
|50
|T7
|7. Richwoods
|20-3
|48
|6
|8. East St. Louis
|19-6
|28
|5
|9. Mt. Zion
|25-2
|22
|T10
|10. Burlington Central
|23-5
|21
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (6)
|27-1
|128
|2
|2. Fairbury Prairie Central (5)
|25-2
|121
|3
|3. Breese Central (1)
|23-4
|97
|4
|4. Normal University (2)
|20-7
|90
|6
|5. Columbia
|25-3
|78
|1
|6. Rockford Christian
|26-1
|67
|5
|7. St. Joseph-Ogden
|22-4
|51
|7
|8. Rockridge
|21-4
|39
|T9
|9. Pontiac
|20-6
|33
|8
|10. Pinckneyville
|24-3
|25
|T9
Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7)
|24-0
|121
|1
|2. Altamont (5)
|22-3
|114
|2
|3. Jacksonville Routt (1)
|23-2
|90
|4
|4. Illini Bluffs
|23-4
|78
|5
|5. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|25-1
|72
|3
|6. New Berlin
|22-5
|60
|6
|7. Camp Point Central
|22-4
|58
|9
|8. Waterloo Gibault
|22-6
|49
|7
|9. Catlin (Salt Fork)
|24-2
|20
|NR
|10. Manley
|25-4
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.
