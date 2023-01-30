AP NEWS
Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll

January 30, 2023 GMT

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. West Clermont (5) 20-0 141 2
2. Mason (7) 18-1 134 1
3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 18-1 108 3
4. Marysville (1) 18-1 87 5
5. Olmsted Falls 16-3 74 4
6. Pickerington Cent. (1) 15-4 72 7
7. Cin. Princeton 17-2 54 6
8. Oxford Talawanda 18-0 45 10
9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 41 NR
10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 36 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3 114 1
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 16-2 113 2
3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0 100 3
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2 93 5
5. Alliance Marlington 16-2 80 4
6. Canfield (3) 16-1 77 8
7. Copley 19-1 76 6
8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0 45 7
9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2 44 9
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 25 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akr. SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1 149 1
2. Seaman N. Adams 21-0 99 T2
3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 11-6 96 T2
4. Belmont Union Local 19-0 92 6
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 84 5
6. Smithville 17-2 64 4
7. Cols. Africentric 15-4 62 7
8. Portsmouth W. 20-1 51 NR
9. Wheelersburg 17-2 44 8
10. Liberty Center 16-2 26 NR

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17.

    DIVISION IV

    1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0 160 1
    2. Ft. Loramie 18-1 136 2
    3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0 121 4
    4. Tol. Christian 14-2 101 3
    5. Richmond Hts. 16-2 79 5
    6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1 70 6
    7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2 63 7
    8. Hannibal River 18-1 51 8
    9. Crown City S. Gallia 17-3 20 10
    10. Convoy Crestview 13-4 15 NR
    (tie) New Middletown Spring. 16-2 15 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.

