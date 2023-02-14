AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 75, Willmar 50

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48, MACCRAY 45

Avail Academy 82, Hope Academy 60

Belle Plaine 93, Sibley East 64

Bethlehem Academy 70, Alden-Conger 55

Bigfork 67, Carlton 59

Bloomington Kennedy 69, Fridley 59

Buffalo 97, Minnehaha Academy 90

Columbia Heights 86, Spring Lake Park 80

DeLaSalle 90, Brooklyn Center 74

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49

Duluth East 79, Blaine 62

East Grand Forks 75, Crookston 59

Eden Prairie 86, St. Michael-Albertville 68

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Minnewaska 41

Fairmont 68, St. James Area 61

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 69

Hibbing 81, Duluth Marshall 51

Hillcrest Lutheran 73, Ortonville 29

La Crescent 60, Fillmore Central 47

Lake City 83, Chatfield 65

Lakeview 79, Minneota 61

Liberty Classical 84, LILA 57

Luverne 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 60

Minneapolis Edison 95, Minneapolis South 64

Minneapolis Southwest 70, Minneapolis Henry 41

Minneapolis Washburn 80, Minneapolis Roosevelt 45

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, St. Clair 55

Mounds Park Academy 55, Nova Classical Academy 37

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 71, Sleepy Eye 51

NCEUH 60, New York Mills 46

Nevis 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 47

Osakis 81, Little Falls 62

    • Pine Island 62, Triton 50

    Proctor 58, Barnum 48

    Richfield 70, Holy Angels 62

    Robbinsdale Cooper 76, St. Anthony 55

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Yellow Medicine East 59

    Sacred Heart 83, Fertile-Beltrami 70

    Schaeffer Academy 75, Houston 43

    Sebeka 68, Laporte 55

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 96, Nicollet 49

    South St. Paul 82, Two Rivers 79

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 85, Jackson County Central 70

    Spectrum 95, Maple Lake 36

    Spring Grove 59, Kingsland 23

    St. Thomas Academy 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 70

    Stewartville 91, Caledonia 64

    Swanville 91, Benson 83

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 69, Glenville-Emmons 42

    Two Harbors 85, Mesabi East 45

    United South Central 74, St. Charles 65

    Washington Tech 62, Math and Science Academy 58

    White Bear Lake 60, Maple Grove 58

    Winona Cotter 58, Lanesboro 57

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Dawson-Boyd vs. Wabasso, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

