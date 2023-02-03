AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Huron 50, Dexter 37

Armada 59, Almont 51

Calumet 51, Chassell 40

Clinton 49, Hudson 48

Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Cesar Chavez 9

Hartford 55, Bangor 33

Ida 64, Blissfield 39

Lansing Eastern 43, Williamston 41

Onaway 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 28

Onsted 77, Hillsdale 51

Tecumseh 47, Jackson 41

Traverse City Christian 76, Central Lake 61

Wyandotte Roosevelt 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellaire vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd.

Escanaba vs. Houghton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

