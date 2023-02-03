Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 50, Dexter 37
Armada 59, Almont 51
Calumet 51, Chassell 40
Clinton 49, Hudson 48
Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Cesar Chavez 9
Hartford 55, Bangor 33
Ida 64, Blissfield 39
Lansing Eastern 43, Williamston 41
Onaway 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 28
Onsted 77, Hillsdale 51
Tecumseh 47, Jackson 41
Traverse City Christian 76, Central Lake 61
Wyandotte Roosevelt 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellaire vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd.
Escanaba vs. Houghton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/