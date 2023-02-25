AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge Springs 52, Lakeview 31

Constitution 62, Olney Charter 58

Eisenhower 71, Saegertown 65

Erie First Christian Academy 49, Sharpsville 29

Fairview 59, Greenville 46

Franklin 71, Mercyhurst Prep 68, OT

George School 80, Malvern Phelps 56

Mercer 68, West Middlesex 33

Oil City 68, North East 37

Perkiomen School 49, The Hill School 42

Seneca 42, Girard 38

Class 4A District IV=

Shamokin 73, Montoursville 40

PIAA Class 1A District IX=

Cameron County 40, Johnsonburg 37

Dubois Central Catholic 57, Keystone 26

Elk County Catholic 55, Smethport 30

Union 58, Clarion Area 48

PIAA Class 1A District VI=

Harmony 75, St. Joseph’s Catholic 74

Portage Area 70, Juniata Valley 59

PIAA Class 2A District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Minersville 54, Marian Catholic 49

Schuylkill Haven 75, Lincoln Leadership 71

Tri-Valley 63, Pottsville Nativity 56

PIAA Class 3A District II=

Semifinal=

Holy Redeemer 50, Riverside 43

Mid Valley 48, Old Forge 31

PIAA Class 3A District IX=

Sub-Regional=

Brookville 46, Perry Traditional Academy 19

PIAA Class 3A District VI=

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Richland 49

Penn Cambria 89, River Valley 44

Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 37

Westmont Hilltop 71, Forest Hills 67

PIAA Class 4A District IV=

Athens 56, Milton 45

    • Danville 61, Central Columbia 50

    Lewisburg 66, Mifflinburg 54

    PIAA Class 4A District XI=

    Quarterfinal=

    Allentown Central Catholic 76, Northwestern Lehigh 47

    Bethlehem Catholic 50, Wilson 43

    Pottsville 57, North Schuylkill 41

    PIAA Class 5A District II=

    Semifinal=

    Abington Heights 47, North Pocono 24

    West Scranton 78, Dallas 72

    PIAA Class 5A District XI=

    Quarterfinal=

    Southern Lehigh 46, Bangor 39

    Whitehall 60, East Stroudsburg North 48

    PIAA Class 6A District I=

    Downingtown West 64, Central Bucks East 46

    Lower Merion 88, Upper Darby 56

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 83, North Penn 53

    Spring-Ford 56, Garnet Valley 38

    Playback=

    Haverford School 66, Abington 54

    Perkiomen Valley 63, Neshaminy 60

    West Chester Henderson 79, Methacton 73

    PIAA Class 6A District III=

    Quarterfinal=

    Cumberland Valley 59, West Lawn Wilson 38

    Hempfield 61, Central York 58

    Reading 69, Chambersburg 58

    Waynesboro 60, York 45

    PIAA Class 6A District VI=

    Championship=

    State College 69, Altoona 49

    WPIAL Class 1A=

    Consolation=

    Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 72, Monessen 62

    Neighborhood Academy 71, Rochester 46

    WPIAL Class 2A=

    Aliquippa 63, Shenango 37

    Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Eden Christian 54

    Northgate 67, Clairton 48

    Serra Catholic 86, Bishop Canevin 57

    WPIAL Class 5A=

    Consolation=

    Mars 75, Fox Chapel 69

    South Fayette 66, McKeesport 55

    WPIAL Class 6A=

    Semifinal=

    Mount Lebanon 55, Butler 50

    New Castle 59, Norwin 47

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 80, Baldwin 75, OT

    Upper St. Clair 45, Seneca Valley 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

