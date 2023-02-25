Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge Springs 52, Lakeview 31
Constitution 62, Olney Charter 58
Eisenhower 71, Saegertown 65
Erie First Christian Academy 49, Sharpsville 29
Fairview 59, Greenville 46
Franklin 71, Mercyhurst Prep 68, OT
George School 80, Malvern Phelps 56
Mercer 68, West Middlesex 33
Oil City 68, North East 37
Perkiomen School 49, The Hill School 42
Seneca 42, Girard 38
Class 4A District IV=
Shamokin 73, Montoursville 40
PIAA Class 1A District IX=
Cameron County 40, Johnsonburg 37
Dubois Central Catholic 57, Keystone 26
Elk County Catholic 55, Smethport 30
Union 58, Clarion Area 48
PIAA Class 1A District VI=
Harmony 75, St. Joseph’s Catholic 74
Portage Area 70, Juniata Valley 59
PIAA Class 2A District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Minersville 54, Marian Catholic 49
Schuylkill Haven 75, Lincoln Leadership 71
Tri-Valley 63, Pottsville Nativity 56
PIAA Class 3A District II=
Semifinal=
Holy Redeemer 50, Riverside 43
Mid Valley 48, Old Forge 31
PIAA Class 3A District IX=
Sub-Regional=
Brookville 46, Perry Traditional Academy 19
PIAA Class 3A District VI=
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Richland 49
Penn Cambria 89, River Valley 44
Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 37
Westmont Hilltop 71, Forest Hills 67
PIAA Class 4A District IV=
Athens 56, Milton 45
Danville 61, Central Columbia 50
Lewisburg 66, Mifflinburg 54
PIAA Class 4A District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Allentown Central Catholic 76, Northwestern Lehigh 47
Bethlehem Catholic 50, Wilson 43
Pottsville 57, North Schuylkill 41
PIAA Class 5A District II=
Semifinal=
Abington Heights 47, North Pocono 24
West Scranton 78, Dallas 72
PIAA Class 5A District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Southern Lehigh 46, Bangor 39
Whitehall 60, East Stroudsburg North 48
PIAA Class 6A District I=
Downingtown West 64, Central Bucks East 46
Lower Merion 88, Upper Darby 56
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 83, North Penn 53
Spring-Ford 56, Garnet Valley 38
Playback=
Haverford School 66, Abington 54
Perkiomen Valley 63, Neshaminy 60
West Chester Henderson 79, Methacton 73
PIAA Class 6A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Cumberland Valley 59, West Lawn Wilson 38
Hempfield 61, Central York 58
Reading 69, Chambersburg 58
Waynesboro 60, York 45
PIAA Class 6A District VI=
Championship=
State College 69, Altoona 49
WPIAL Class 1A=
Consolation=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 72, Monessen 62
Neighborhood Academy 71, Rochester 46
WPIAL Class 2A=
Aliquippa 63, Shenango 37
Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Eden Christian 54
Northgate 67, Clairton 48
Serra Catholic 86, Bishop Canevin 57
WPIAL Class 5A=
Consolation=
Mars 75, Fox Chapel 69
South Fayette 66, McKeesport 55
WPIAL Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Mount Lebanon 55, Butler 50
New Castle 59, Norwin 47
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 80, Baldwin 75, OT
Upper St. Clair 45, Seneca Valley 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/