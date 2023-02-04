Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 46, Mora 45
Alexandria 67, Willmar 33
Annandale 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60
Apple Valley 47, Rosemount 45
BOLD 59, Melrose 44
Barnum 71, Cook County 48
Battle Lake 74, Brandon-Evansville 52
Big Lake 77, Monticello 56
Blooming Prairie 84, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76
Border West 81, Hillcrest Lutheran 50
Brainerd 98, St. Cloud Apollo 63
Breck 66, Mounds Park Academy 27
Brooklyn Center 78, Bloomington Kennedy 73
Burnsville 53, Lakeville South 49
Byron 81, Pine Island 57
Carlton 87, Floodwood 48
Central Minnesota Christian 73, Lac qui Parle Valley 40
Columbia Heights 91, Holy Angels 47
Concordia Academy 74, St. Agnes 59
Cristo Rey Jesuit 78, Nova Classical Academy 57
Crookston 71, Warroad 67
Crosby-Ironton 69, Staples-Motley 64
Dawson-Boyd 67, Renville County West 49
DeLaSalle 89, St. Anthony 53
Deer River 95, Chisholm 67
Detroit Lakes 85, Park Rapids 55
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Barnesville 57
Eagan 60, Farmington 59
East Central 57, Cromwell 48
Eastview 79, Shakopee 65
Elk River 69, St. Michael-Albertville 50
Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 49
Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55
Foley 60, Pierz 44
Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Kittson County Central 49
Hancock 55, Ashby 54
Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57
Hayfield 65, New Richland-H-E-G 40
Heritage Christian Academy 37, United Christian 16
Hermantown 80, Bemidji 79
Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Edgerton 46
Holy Family Catholic 66, Delano 43
Hopkins 80, Edina 69
Hutchinson 59, Mound Westonka 44
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 65, MACCRAY 43
Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60
Lakeville North 79, Prior Lake 60
LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Houston 58
Lewiston-Altura 75, St. Charles 60
Little Falls 62, Milaca 57
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56, Menahga 45
Luverne 88, St. James Area 77
Mahtomedi 83, Two Rivers 62
Mankato Loyola 71, St. Clair 43
Maple River 69, Caledonia 52
Marshall 78, St. Peter 66
Math and Science Academy 79, Chesterton Academy 64
Minneota 56, Yellow Medicine East 46
Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 72
Montevideo 89, Benson 75
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68, West Central 56
NMSD, N.M. 45, Metro Deaf School 30
North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 48
North Woods 87, Greenway 60
Northland 85, Ogilvie 36
Pequot Lakes 63, Aitkin 21
Perham 63, Frazee 33
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Princeton 79, Chisago Lakes 48
Providence Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 51
Redwood Valley 62, Pipestone 60
Robbinsdale Cooper 81, Fridley 74
Rockford 61, New London-Spicer 50
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Canby 61
Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Fergus Falls 51
Sauk Centre 74, Minnewaska 55
Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55
Spectrum 93, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37
Spring Grove 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40
Springfield 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58
St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Zimmerman 45
St. Croix Prep 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47
St. Francis 88, Becker 78
St. Paul Central 76, St. Paul Humboldt 35
St. Paul Harding 84, Washington Tech 57
St. Paul Highland Park 69, St. Paul Como Park 63
St. Thomas Academy 74, Simley 43
Tartan 61, Hastings 33
Triton 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Underwood 63, Parkers Prairie 58
United South Central 65, Bethlehem Academy 53
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34
Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 35
Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 55
Wayzata 77, Buffalo 49
Woodbury 57, North St. Paul 53
Wrenshall 49, McGregor 42
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Cannon Falls 55
