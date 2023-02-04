AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 46, Mora 45

Alexandria 67, Willmar 33

Annandale 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60

Apple Valley 47, Rosemount 45

BOLD 59, Melrose 44

Barnum 71, Cook County 48

Battle Lake 74, Brandon-Evansville 52

Big Lake 77, Monticello 56

Blooming Prairie 84, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76

Border West 81, Hillcrest Lutheran 50

Brainerd 98, St. Cloud Apollo 63

Breck 66, Mounds Park Academy 27

Brooklyn Center 78, Bloomington Kennedy 73

Burnsville 53, Lakeville South 49

Byron 81, Pine Island 57

Carlton 87, Floodwood 48

Central Minnesota Christian 73, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

Columbia Heights 91, Holy Angels 47

Concordia Academy 74, St. Agnes 59

Cristo Rey Jesuit 78, Nova Classical Academy 57

Crookston 71, Warroad 67

Crosby-Ironton 69, Staples-Motley 64

Dawson-Boyd 67, Renville County West 49

DeLaSalle 89, St. Anthony 53

Deer River 95, Chisholm 67

Detroit Lakes 85, Park Rapids 55

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Barnesville 57

Eagan 60, Farmington 59

East Central 57, Cromwell 48

Eastview 79, Shakopee 65

Elk River 69, St. Michael-Albertville 50

Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 49

Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55

Foley 60, Pierz 44

Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Kittson County Central 49

Hancock 55, Ashby 54

    • Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57

    Hayfield 65, New Richland-H-E-G 40

    Heritage Christian Academy 37, United Christian 16

    Hermantown 80, Bemidji 79

    Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Edgerton 46

    Holy Family Catholic 66, Delano 43

    Hopkins 80, Edina 69

    Hutchinson 59, Mound Westonka 44

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 65, MACCRAY 43

    Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60

    Lakeville North 79, Prior Lake 60

    LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Houston 58

    Lewiston-Altura 75, St. Charles 60

    Little Falls 62, Milaca 57

    Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56, Menahga 45

    Luverne 88, St. James Area 77

    Mahtomedi 83, Two Rivers 62

    Mankato Loyola 71, St. Clair 43

    Maple River 69, Caledonia 52

    Marshall 78, St. Peter 66

    Math and Science Academy 79, Chesterton Academy 64

    Minneota 56, Yellow Medicine East 46

    Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 72

    Montevideo 89, Benson 75

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68, West Central 56

    NMSD, N.M. 45, Metro Deaf School 30

    North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 48

    North Woods 87, Greenway 60

    Northland 85, Ogilvie 36

    Pequot Lakes 63, Aitkin 21

    Perham 63, Frazee 33

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

    Princeton 79, Chisago Lakes 48

    Providence Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 51

    Redwood Valley 62, Pipestone 60

    Robbinsdale Cooper 81, Fridley 74

    Rockford 61, New London-Spicer 50

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Canby 61

    Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Fergus Falls 51

    Sauk Centre 74, Minnewaska 55

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55

    Spectrum 93, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37

    Spring Grove 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40

    Springfield 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58

    St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Zimmerman 45

    St. Croix Prep 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47

    St. Francis 88, Becker 78

    St. Paul Central 76, St. Paul Humboldt 35

    St. Paul Harding 84, Washington Tech 57

    St. Paul Highland Park 69, St. Paul Como Park 63

    St. Thomas Academy 74, Simley 43

    Tartan 61, Hastings 33

    Triton 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

    Underwood 63, Parkers Prairie 58

    United South Central 65, Bethlehem Academy 53

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34

    Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 35

    Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 55

    Wayzata 77, Buffalo 49

    Woodbury 57, North St. Paul 53

    Wrenshall 49, McGregor 42

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Cannon Falls 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

