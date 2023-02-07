AP NEWS
Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catlin Gabel 56, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23

Central Linn 73, Toledo 28

Coquille 68, South Umpqua 55

Crow 59, Milo Adventist 49

Delphian High School 91, Chemawa 59

Glide 71, Yoncalla 55

Nelson 69, Clackamas 61

Nixyaawii 90, Adrian 74

Philomath 65, Newport 26

Rogue Valley Adventist 65, Prospect 32

Sandy 71, Reynolds 32

Sherman 42, Country Christian 39

St. Paul 64, Eddyville 26

Stayton 54, North Marion 51

Trinity 53, St. Stephens Academy 43

Westside Christian 67, Valley Catholic 48

Willamette Valley Christian 56, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

