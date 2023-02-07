Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catlin Gabel 56, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23
Central Linn 73, Toledo 28
Coquille 68, South Umpqua 55
Crow 59, Milo Adventist 49
Delphian High School 91, Chemawa 59
Glide 71, Yoncalla 55
Nelson 69, Clackamas 61
Nixyaawii 90, Adrian 74
Philomath 65, Newport 26
Rogue Valley Adventist 65, Prospect 32
Sandy 71, Reynolds 32
Sherman 42, Country Christian 39
St. Paul 64, Eddyville 26
Stayton 54, North Marion 51
Trinity 53, St. Stephens Academy 43
Westside Christian 67, Valley Catholic 48
Willamette Valley Christian 56, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 46
