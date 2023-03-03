Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clinton 67, Augustine Prep 46
Edgerton 62, Richland Center 52
Lake Country Lutheran 73, Whitewater 53
Messmer 98, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63
Oakfield 73, Eastbrook Academy 47
Oconomowoc 64, Cuba City 62
Racine Lutheran 55, East Troy 44
Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 38
Spring Valley 72, Augusta 55
Stratford 66, Abbotsford 26
Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51
University School of Milwaukee 56, Milwaukee School of Languages 46
Watertown 80, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35
