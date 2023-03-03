AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clinton 67, Augustine Prep 46

Edgerton 62, Richland Center 52

Lake Country Lutheran 73, Whitewater 53

Messmer 98, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63

Oakfield 73, Eastbrook Academy 47

Oconomowoc 64, Cuba City 62

Racine Lutheran 55, East Troy 44

Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 38

Spring Valley 72, Augusta 55

Stratford 66, Abbotsford 26

Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51

University School of Milwaukee 56, Milwaukee School of Languages 46

Watertown 80, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.