Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)
|24-0
|298
|1
|2. Penn (1)
|19-1
|264
|2
|3. Brownsburg
|18-2
|209
|5
|4. Hammond Central
|19-1
|204
|4
|5. Center Grove
|17-2
|148
|3
|6. Indpls Cathedral
|15-4
|139
|8
|(tie) Kokomo
|16-4
|139
|7
|8. Munster
|18-2
|93
|9
|9. Jennings Co.
|17-2
|71
|6
|10. Carmel
|14-6
|69
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Greenfield 52. Anderson 44. New Palestine 42. Zionsville 9. Lawrence North 7.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (9)
|17-2
|286
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (6)
|19-2
|280
|2
|3. Norwell
|18-2
|240
|3
|4. W. Noble
|17-2
|172
|4
|5. Scottsburg
|16-2
|155
|T6
|6. Lake Station
|17-1
|142
|T6
|7. Connersville
|15-4
|111
|NR
|8. S. Bend Washington
|14-4
|103
|5
|9. Oak Hill
|15-2
|89
|9
|10. Tippecanoe Valley
|16-3
|77
|10
Others receiving votes:
N. Daviess 73. Indpls Brebeuf 38. Beech Grove 26. Hanover Central 12. Guerin Catholic 8.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (14)
|19-1
|298
|1
|2. Wapahani
|18-1
|240
|3
|3. S. Spencer
|18-1
|227
|2
|4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|17-3
|214
|4
|5. University
|17-1
|184
|5
|6. Brownstown
|15-4
|157
|6
|7. Providence
|16-3
|129
|7
|8. Gary 21st Century
|16-6
|128
|8
|9. Tipton
|14-4
|80
|10
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|17-3
|43
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 39. Adams Central 28. Eastern Hancock 14. Indpls Park Tudor 13. Sullivan 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (12)
|18-3
|292
|1
|2. Orleans (2)
|18-2
|274
|2
|3. Morgan Twp. (1)
|17-3
|212
|4
|4. Fountain Central
|17-4
|174
|6
|5. Loogootee
|13-7
|165
|5
|6. Bethesda Christian
|14-3
|140
|3
|7. Blue River
|15-5
|115
|7
|8. Ev. Christian
|12-8
|97
|8
|9. Greenwood Christian
|13-6
|92
|NR
|10. Michigan City Marquette
|13-7
|68
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Lutheran 44. Traders Point Christian 31. Christian Academy 29. Tri 23. Dubois 9. Edinburgh 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Liberty Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6.