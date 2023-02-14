AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 24-0 298 1
2. Penn (1) 19-1 264 2
3. Brownsburg 18-2 209 5
4. Hammond Central 19-1 204 4
5. Center Grove 17-2 148 3
6. Indpls Cathedral 15-4 139 8
(tie) Kokomo 16-4 139 7
8. Munster 18-2 93 9
9. Jennings Co. 17-2 71 6
10. Carmel 14-6 69 NR

Others receiving votes:

Greenfield 52. Anderson 44. New Palestine 42. Zionsville 9. Lawrence North 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (9) 17-2 286 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (6) 19-2 280 2
3. Norwell 18-2 240 3
4. W. Noble 17-2 172 4
5. Scottsburg 16-2 155 T6
6. Lake Station 17-1 142 T6
7. Connersville 15-4 111 NR
8. S. Bend Washington 14-4 103 5
9. Oak Hill 15-2 89 9
10. Tippecanoe Valley 16-3 77 10
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes:

N. Daviess 73. Indpls Brebeuf 38. Beech Grove 26. Hanover Central 12. Guerin Catholic 8.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (14) 19-1 298 1
2. Wapahani 18-1 240 3
3. S. Spencer 18-1 227 2
4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 17-3 214 4
5. University 17-1 184 5
6. Brownstown 15-4 157 6
7. Providence 16-3 129 7
8. Gary 21st Century 16-6 128 8
9. Tipton 14-4 80 10
10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 17-3 43 NR

Public opinion

  • Biden 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you: AP-NORC poll

  • Voting experts to guide new Wisconsin poll watcher rules

  • Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

  • BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll

    • Others receiving votes:

    Carroll (Flora) 39. Adams Central 28. Eastern Hancock 14. Indpls Park Tudor 13. Sullivan 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Bloomfield (12) 18-3 292 1
    2. Orleans (2) 18-2 274 2
    3. Morgan Twp. (1) 17-3 212 4
    4. Fountain Central 17-4 174 6
    5. Loogootee 13-7 165 5
    6. Bethesda Christian 14-3 140 3
    7. Blue River 15-5 115 7
    8. Ev. Christian 12-8 97 8
    9. Greenwood Christian 13-6 92 NR
    10. Michigan City Marquette 13-7 68 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Indpls Lutheran 44. Traders Point Christian 31. Christian Academy 29. Tri 23. Dubois 9. Edinburgh 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Liberty Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.