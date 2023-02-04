AP NEWS
February 4, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51, Selkirk 31

Annie Wright 71, Bellevue Christian 45

Chiawana 84, Hanford 44

Cle Elum/Roslyn 78, Kittitas 25

Clover Park 75, Washington 53

Crescent 44, Clallam Bay 34

Crosspoint Academy 64, Rainier Christian 24

Davis 65, Sunnyside 63

DeSales 81, Sunnyside Christian 67

Decatur 73, Highline 50

Eastside Prep 59, University Prep 51

Enumclaw 57, Franklin Pierce 48

Evergreen Lutheran 57, Muckleshoot Tribal School 52

Foss 71, Orting 41

Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 50

Grandview 64, East Valley (Yakima) 60

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 61, Trout Lake 35

Jackson 67, Arlington 61

Kelso 67, Evergreen (Vancouver) 57

Kennewick 65, Walla Walla 47

King’s Way Christian School 66, Columbia (White Salmon) 56

Kiona-Benton 51, College Place 41

La Center 65, Castle Rock 60

La Conner 59, Friday Harbor 57

Liberty Christian 67, Prescott 36

Life Christian Academy 64, Klahowya 58

Lyle-Wishram 66, Klickitat 53

Meadowdale 70, Cedarcrest 20

Moses Lake Christian Academy 62, Entiat 60

Mountain View 53, Heritage 43

Mountlake Terrace 79, Cascade (Everett) 38

Naches Valley 72, La Salle 66

North Central 63, Cheney 56

North Kitsap 90, North Mason 54

North River 72, Lake Quinault 69

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 59, Summit Atlas 42

    • Oakesdale 65, Tekoa/Rosalia 54

    Oakville 85, Wishkah Valley 4

    Pasco 62, Southridge 41

    Pope John Paul II 47, Concordia Christian 39

    Pullman 82, Clarkston 48

    Renton 57, Hazen 39

    Richland 59, Kamiakin 57

    Ridgeline 68, Lewis and Clark 64

    Riverside Christian 67, Soap Lake 41

    Seattle Christian 64, Charles Wright Academy 58

    Sehome 68, Nooksack Valley 48

    Selah 66, Ephrata 48

    Seton Catholic 59, Stevenson 55

    Shadle Park 68, East Valley (Spokane) 63

    Snohomish 67, Lynnwood 54

    Sound Christian 73, Puget Sound Adventist 35

    Squalicum 41, Meridian 36

    St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 76, Colton 32

    Summit Classical Christian def. Pacific Christian Academy, forfeit

    Union 76, Camas 65

    Vashon Island 65, Chimacum 50

    Vashon Island 65, East Jefferson Co-op 50

    Wahluke 51, Royal 49

    Wapato 58, Connell 52

    Waterville-Mansfield 45, Pateros 43

    West Valley (Spokane) 64, Rogers (Spokane) 60

    West Valley (Yakima) 69, Moses Lake 43

    White River 64, Fife 55

    Willapa Valley 51, Mossyrock 49

    Yakama Tribal 75, Touchet 56

    Zillah 72, Toppenish 53

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

