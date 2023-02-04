Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51, Selkirk 31
Annie Wright 71, Bellevue Christian 45
Chiawana 84, Hanford 44
Cle Elum/Roslyn 78, Kittitas 25
Clover Park 75, Washington 53
Crescent 44, Clallam Bay 34
Crosspoint Academy 64, Rainier Christian 24
Davis 65, Sunnyside 63
DeSales 81, Sunnyside Christian 67
Decatur 73, Highline 50
Eastside Prep 59, University Prep 51
Enumclaw 57, Franklin Pierce 48
Evergreen Lutheran 57, Muckleshoot Tribal School 52
Foss 71, Orting 41
Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 50
Grandview 64, East Valley (Yakima) 60
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 61, Trout Lake 35
Jackson 67, Arlington 61
Kelso 67, Evergreen (Vancouver) 57
Kennewick 65, Walla Walla 47
King’s Way Christian School 66, Columbia (White Salmon) 56
Kiona-Benton 51, College Place 41
La Center 65, Castle Rock 60
La Conner 59, Friday Harbor 57
Liberty Christian 67, Prescott 36
Life Christian Academy 64, Klahowya 58
Lyle-Wishram 66, Klickitat 53
Meadowdale 70, Cedarcrest 20
Moses Lake Christian Academy 62, Entiat 60
Mountain View 53, Heritage 43
Mountlake Terrace 79, Cascade (Everett) 38
Naches Valley 72, La Salle 66
North Central 63, Cheney 56
North Kitsap 90, North Mason 54
North River 72, Lake Quinault 69
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 59, Summit Atlas 42
Oakesdale 65, Tekoa/Rosalia 54
Oakville 85, Wishkah Valley 4
Pasco 62, Southridge 41
Pope John Paul II 47, Concordia Christian 39
Pullman 82, Clarkston 48
Renton 57, Hazen 39
Richland 59, Kamiakin 57
Ridgeline 68, Lewis and Clark 64
Riverside Christian 67, Soap Lake 41
Seattle Christian 64, Charles Wright Academy 58
Sehome 68, Nooksack Valley 48
Selah 66, Ephrata 48
Seton Catholic 59, Stevenson 55
Shadle Park 68, East Valley (Spokane) 63
Snohomish 67, Lynnwood 54
Sound Christian 73, Puget Sound Adventist 35
Squalicum 41, Meridian 36
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 76, Colton 32
Summit Classical Christian def. Pacific Christian Academy, forfeit
Union 76, Camas 65
Vashon Island 65, Chimacum 50
Vashon Island 65, East Jefferson Co-op 50
Wahluke 51, Royal 49
Wapato 58, Connell 52
Waterville-Mansfield 45, Pateros 43
West Valley (Spokane) 64, Rogers (Spokane) 60
West Valley (Yakima) 69, Moses Lake 43
White River 64, Fife 55
Willapa Valley 51, Mossyrock 49
Yakama Tribal 75, Touchet 56
Zillah 72, Toppenish 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/