    Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

    By The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

    Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

    Class 4A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Fremd (3) 24-2 55 2
    2. Bolingbrook (2) 22-3 51 4
    3. Geneva (1) 21-3 50 3
    4. Alton 25-1 48 1
    5. Kenwood 23-4 33 8
    6. O'Fallon 24-4 26 9
    7. Normal Community 25-3 18 5
    8. Maine South 21-5 15 7
    9. Whitney Young 18-5 12 6
    10. Benet 17-6 5 NR
    (tie) Libertyville 23-4 5 NR
    (tie) St. Charles North 22-5 5 10

    Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1.

    Class 3A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Nazareth (5) 23-1 59 1
    2. Lincoln (1) 26-0 54 2
    3. Peoria Central 20-3 44 3
    4. Montini 21-5 40 6
    5. Carmel 20-5 33 7
    6. Peoria Notre Dame 21-3 29 4
    7. Washington 21-3 28 5
    8. St. Ignatius 22-4 21 8
    9. Rockford Boylan 24-4 11 9
    10. Geneseo 22-6 6 NR

    Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

    Class 2A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Quincy Notre Dame (8) 24-1 80 1
    2. Petersburg PORTA 24-0 71 2
    3. Teutopolis 24-3 60 3
    4. Byron 25-2 55 4
    5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 24-1 35 6
    6. Central Southeastern 23-3 34 8
    7. Fieldcrest 25-3 28 NR
    8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24-4 25 7
    9. Paris 23-3 15 10
    10. Peotone 24-1 11 5
    (tie) DePaul College Prep 20-4 11 NR

    • Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 5. Sherrard 4. Salem 4. Pleasant Plains 2.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (6) 26-1 74 1
    2. Tuscola (1) 28-0 70 2
    3. Okawville (1) 22-4 60 3
    4. Brown County 27-3 54 4
    5. Mendon Unity 28-3 52 5
    6. Havana 24-3 44 6
    7. Neoga 26-3 29 8
    8. Elmwood 24-4 25 9
    9. Effingham St. Anthony 21-5 10 10
    10. Father McGivney Catholic 23-3 9 NR

    Others receiving votes: Christopher 8. Carlyle 4. Orangeville 1.

