Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 59, Clark Fork 26
Belt 67, Great Falls Central 46
Billings Central 53, Hardin 36
Box Elder 66, North Star 38
Bozeman 58, Gallatin 50
Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 29
Browning 89, Shelby 54
Carter County 54, Wibaux 51
Cascade 58, Power 35
Centerville 55, Highwood 49
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Chinook 35
Circle 44, Culbertson 42
Columbus 44, Big Timber 33
Conrad 63, Choteau 62
Darby 71, Lincoln 43
Eureka 52, St. Ignatius 51
Fairview 51, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41
Fort Benton 62, Hays-Lodgepole 49
Great Falls Russell 77, Great Falls 50
Harlowton 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Jefferson (Boulder) 69, Three Forks 46
Joliet 60, Shepherd 34
Lustre Christian 80, Bainville 48
Manhattan Christian 72, Twin Bridges 21
Melstone 70, Jordan 43
Nashua 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 50
Park City 31, Bridger 27
Poplar 53, Plentywood 45
Red Lodge 61, Roundup 60
Ronan 55, Libby 45
Scobey 64, Mon-Dak, N.D. 36
Seeley-Swan 51, Drummond 49
Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 23
St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 43
Sunburst 65, Valier 36
Thompson Falls 52, Troy 42
Turner 70, Dodson 49
West Yellowstone 56, Ennis 54
Winnett-Grass Range 68, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48
Wolf Point 58, Glasgow 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/