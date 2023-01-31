Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 66, Dunbar 60
Bethesda 55, Northwood 39
Damascus 72, Northwest - Mtg 56
Dundalk 58, Owings Mills 48
Eastern Tech 53, Harford Tech 51
Fort Hill 74, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 35
Gaithersburg 51, Magruder 45
Glenelg 64, Marriotts Ridge 62
John F. Kennedy 79, Montgomery Blair 71
Keyser, W.Va. 70, Bishop Walsh 55
Long Reach 60, Atholton 54
Reservoir 62, Hammond 59
River Hill 74, Howard 67
Salisbury 88, North Dorchester 69
Sherwood 68, Walt Whitman 58
Stephen Decatur 84, Pocomoke 55
Wilde Lake 86, Mt. Hebron 51
Winston Churchill 86, Blake 71
Wootton 68, Wheaton 36
___
