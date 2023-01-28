AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonner Springs 52, Louisburg 45

Burlington 53, Iola 35

Cheney 43, Andale 31

Cimarron 57, Scott City 43

Colby 46, Holcomb 44

Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20

Fairfield 54, Central Christian 38

Fort Osage, Mo. 64, Christ Preparatory Academy 23

Fort Scott 49, Independence 45

Frontenac 55, Columbus 31

Garden Plain 36, Haven 26

Goessel 46, Burrton 24

Golden Plains 62, Cheylin 8

Goodland 58, Russell 14

Herington 46, Northern Heights 38

Heritage Christian 46, KC Bishop Ward 38

Hesston 54, Buhler 43

Highland Park 75, Wichita East 7

Hillsboro 48, Minneapolis 34

Hoxie 67, Quinter 39

Hugoton 51, Ulysses 15

KC Piper 62, DeSoto 50

Kingman 72, Douglass 43

Labette County 42, Coffeyville 36

Lebo 37, Burlingame 14

Logan/Palco 53, Triplains-Brewster 15

Ness City 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Newton 39, Wichita Trinity 38

Norton 34, Ellis 33

Olpe 41, Madison/Hamilton 34

Osborne 65, Lakeside 43

Ottawa 46, Eudora 42

Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38

Phillipsburg 65, Smith Center 35

Pleasanton 54, Altoona-Midway 19

Reno County 51, Stafford 20

Riverton 51, Baxter Springs 19

SM South 47, Washburn Rural 37

Silver Lake 62, Sabetha 39

Smoky Valley 44, Clay Center 43

Southwestern Hts. 46, Sublette 35

    • Sylvan-Lucas 59, Otis-Bison 29

    Trego 67, Plainville 16

    Uniontown 59, Chetopa 12

    Wichita Classical 42, Solomon 23

    Wichita Southeast 48, Ellsworth 32

    Wilson 48, Rock Hills 39

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

