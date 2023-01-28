Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonner Springs 52, Louisburg 45
Burlington 53, Iola 35
Cheney 43, Andale 31
Cimarron 57, Scott City 43
Colby 46, Holcomb 44
Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20
Fairfield 54, Central Christian 38
Fort Osage, Mo. 64, Christ Preparatory Academy 23
Fort Scott 49, Independence 45
Frontenac 55, Columbus 31
Garden Plain 36, Haven 26
Goessel 46, Burrton 24
Golden Plains 62, Cheylin 8
Goodland 58, Russell 14
Herington 46, Northern Heights 38
Heritage Christian 46, KC Bishop Ward 38
Hesston 54, Buhler 43
Highland Park 75, Wichita East 7
Hillsboro 48, Minneapolis 34
Hoxie 67, Quinter 39
Hugoton 51, Ulysses 15
KC Piper 62, DeSoto 50
Kingman 72, Douglass 43
Labette County 42, Coffeyville 36
Lebo 37, Burlingame 14
Logan/Palco 53, Triplains-Brewster 15
Ness City 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Newton 39, Wichita Trinity 38
Norton 34, Ellis 33
Olpe 41, Madison/Hamilton 34
Osborne 65, Lakeside 43
Ottawa 46, Eudora 42
Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38
Phillipsburg 65, Smith Center 35
Pleasanton 54, Altoona-Midway 19
Reno County 51, Stafford 20
Riverton 51, Baxter Springs 19
SM South 47, Washburn Rural 37
Silver Lake 62, Sabetha 39
Smoky Valley 44, Clay Center 43
Southwestern Hts. 46, Sublette 35
Sylvan-Lucas 59, Otis-Bison 29
Trego 67, Plainville 16
Uniontown 59, Chetopa 12
Wichita Classical 42, Solomon 23
Wichita Southeast 48, Ellsworth 32
Wilson 48, Rock Hills 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/