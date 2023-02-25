Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Skyview 85, Billings Senior 81, 2OT
Billings West 62, Belgrade 35
Butte 69, Helena Capital 58
Eastern A=
Loser Out=
Havre 62, Laurel 54
Lockwood 65, Miles City 58, OT
Semifinal=
Lewistown (Fergus) 59, Billings Central 40
Western A=
Loser Out=
Browning 66, Whitefish 44
Columbia Falls 66, Polson 61
Semifinal=
Frenchtown 47, Hamilton 45
Western B=
Loser Out=
St. Ignatius 78, Arlee 57
Thompson Falls 59, Eureka 50
Semifinal=
Missoula Loyola 46, Florence 33
Northern C=
Loser Out=
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 63, Heart Butte 60
Great Falls Central 71, Cascade 65, OT
Semifinal=
Belt 54, Box Elder 51
Western C=
Loser Out=
Darby 51, St. Regis 46
Drummond 59, Charlo 46
Semifinal=
Manhattan Christian 80, Lone Peak 39
West Yellowstone 49, Harrison-Willow Creek 47
