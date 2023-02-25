AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Billings Skyview 85, Billings Senior 81, 2OT

Billings West 62, Belgrade 35

Butte 69, Helena Capital 58

Eastern A=

Loser Out=

Havre 62, Laurel 54

Lockwood 65, Miles City 58, OT

Semifinal=

Lewistown (Fergus) 59, Billings Central 40

Western A=

Loser Out=

Browning 66, Whitefish 44

Columbia Falls 66, Polson 61

Semifinal=

Frenchtown 47, Hamilton 45

Western B=

Loser Out=

St. Ignatius 78, Arlee 57

Thompson Falls 59, Eureka 50

Semifinal=

Missoula Loyola 46, Florence 33

Northern C=

Loser Out=

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 63, Heart Butte 60

Great Falls Central 71, Cascade 65, OT

Semifinal=

Belt 54, Box Elder 51

Western C=

Loser Out=

Darby 51, St. Regis 46

Drummond 59, Charlo 46

Semifinal=

Manhattan Christian 80, Lone Peak 39

West Yellowstone 49, Harrison-Willow Creek 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

