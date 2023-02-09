AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53

Berlin-Brothersvalley 91, Rockwood 45

Bishop Canevin 86, Serra Catholic 57

Bishop Guilfoyle 68, Bishop Carroll 43

Boiling Springs 45, Big Spring 34

Cambria Heights 70, Northern Bedford 39

Central Martinsburg 65, Central Cambria 38

Conemaugh Township 49, North Star 38

Geibel Catholic 81, West Greene 65

Germantown Friends 61, Shipley 52

Girard College 57, Kohelet Yeshiva 51

Greater Johnstown 78, Bedford 49

Haverford School 58, Pennington, N.J. 56

Lancaster Mennonite 73, Columbia 46

Life Center Academy, N.J. 79, Solebury 66

Mechanicsburg 49, Northern York 32

Penn Cambria 93, Richland 52

Pennsbury 44, Council Rock North 33

Pequea Valley 44, Annville-Cleona 43

Perkiomen Valley 44, Methacton 42

Pottstown 65, Norristown 61

Schuylkill Valley 58, Susquehanna Township 31

St. Joseph def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit

Union 65, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 43

Washington 86, Waynesburg Central 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

