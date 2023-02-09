Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53
Berlin-Brothersvalley 91, Rockwood 45
Bishop Canevin 86, Serra Catholic 57
Bishop Guilfoyle 68, Bishop Carroll 43
Boiling Springs 45, Big Spring 34
Cambria Heights 70, Northern Bedford 39
Central Martinsburg 65, Central Cambria 38
Conemaugh Township 49, North Star 38
Geibel Catholic 81, West Greene 65
Germantown Friends 61, Shipley 52
Girard College 57, Kohelet Yeshiva 51
Greater Johnstown 78, Bedford 49
Haverford School 58, Pennington, N.J. 56
Lancaster Mennonite 73, Columbia 46
Life Center Academy, N.J. 79, Solebury 66
Mechanicsburg 49, Northern York 32
Penn Cambria 93, Richland 52
Pennsbury 44, Council Rock North 33
Pequea Valley 44, Annville-Cleona 43
Perkiomen Valley 44, Methacton 42
Pottstown 65, Norristown 61
Schuylkill Valley 58, Susquehanna Township 31
St. Joseph def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit
Union 65, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 43
Washington 86, Waynesburg Central 46
