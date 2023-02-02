Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 49, Pittsburgh Obama 42
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 64, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 34
Archbishop Wood 86, Conwell Egan 62
Bedford 47, Penn Cambria 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Richland 47
Bishop McCort 60, Somerset 47
California 57, Carrick 47
Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34
Cameron County 57, Smethport 36
Cedar Cliff 63, Delone 45
Central Martinsburg 69, Bishop Carroll 49
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 56
Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60
Claysburg-Kimmel 57, Moshannon Valley 54
Coudersport 65, Oswayo 56
Dobbins 77, Benjamin Franklin 60
Elk County Catholic 44, Dubois 31
Forbes Road 67, Hancock, Md. 47
Freire Charter 75, Liguori 46
George School 72, Malvern Prep 51
Hanover 55, Susquehannock 53
Kennard-Dale 68, Manheim Central 66
La Academia Charter 72, Valley Forge Military 39
Lexington School for the Deaf, N.Y. 42, Pennsylvania School of the Deaf 17
Mastery Charter North 51, School of the Future 44
Mastery Charter North 61, Mastery Charter South 18
Midd-West 54, Newport 43
Milton Hershey 59, Central Dauphin East 50
Moniteau 61, Laurel 43
Northeastern 58, Gettysburg 47
Notre Dame - Green Pond 56, Saucon Valley 45
Penns Manor 73, Northern Cambria 52
Phillipsburg, N.J. 59, Easton 42
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54, Perry Traditional Academy 53
Port Allegany 59, Northern Potter 21
Riverview 73, Apollo-Ridge 51
Southern Lehigh 56, Palmerton 55, 2OT
St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Juniata Valley 73
State College 57, Chambersburg 29
West Greene 68, Waynesburg Central 37
West Scranton 62, Scranton 53
West Shamokin 40, River Valley 37
Wyomissing 53, Brandywine Heights 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/