Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 49, Pittsburgh Obama 42

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 64, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 34

Archbishop Wood 86, Conwell Egan 62

Bedford 47, Penn Cambria 46

Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Richland 47

Bishop McCort 60, Somerset 47

California 57, Carrick 47

Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34

Cameron County 57, Smethport 36

Cedar Cliff 63, Delone 45

Central Martinsburg 69, Bishop Carroll 49

Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 56

Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60

Claysburg-Kimmel 57, Moshannon Valley 54

Coudersport 65, Oswayo 56

Dobbins 77, Benjamin Franklin 60

Elk County Catholic 44, Dubois 31

Forbes Road 67, Hancock, Md. 47

Freire Charter 75, Liguori 46

George School 72, Malvern Prep 51

Hanover 55, Susquehannock 53

Kennard-Dale 68, Manheim Central 66

La Academia Charter 72, Valley Forge Military 39

Lexington School for the Deaf, N.Y. 42, Pennsylvania School of the Deaf 17

Mastery Charter North 51, School of the Future 44

Mastery Charter North 61, Mastery Charter South 18

Midd-West 54, Newport 43

Milton Hershey 59, Central Dauphin East 50

Moniteau 61, Laurel 43

Northeastern 58, Gettysburg 47

Notre Dame - Green Pond 56, Saucon Valley 45

Penns Manor 73, Northern Cambria 52

Phillipsburg, N.J. 59, Easton 42

    • Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54, Perry Traditional Academy 53

    Port Allegany 59, Northern Potter 21

    Riverview 73, Apollo-Ridge 51

    Southern Lehigh 56, Palmerton 55, 2OT

    St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Juniata Valley 73

    State College 57, Chambersburg 29

    West Greene 68, Waynesburg Central 37

    West Scranton 62, Scranton 53

    West Shamokin 40, River Valley 37

    Wyomissing 53, Brandywine Heights 43

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

