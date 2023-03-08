March 8, 2023 GMT
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A SoDak 16=
Dakota Valley 94, Miller 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Waubay/Summit 50
Hamlin 66, Madison 41
Hot Springs 47, Winner 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 82, Pine Ridge 66
Sioux Falls Christian 73, Hanson 31
Sioux Valley 73, Groton Area 56
Class B SoDak 16=
Aberdeen Christian 51, Ipswich 34
Castlewood 53, Harding County 51
DeSmet 89, Crazy Horse 54
Ethan 52, Gregory 37
Lower Brule 72, Irene-Wakonda 50
Viborg-Hurley 62, Wessington Springs 56
White River 72, Howard 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/