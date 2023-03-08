AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A SoDak 16=

Dakota Valley 94, Miller 41

Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Waubay/Summit 50

Hamlin 66, Madison 41

Hot Springs 47, Winner 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 82, Pine Ridge 66

Sioux Falls Christian 73, Hanson 31

Sioux Valley 73, Groton Area 56

Class B SoDak 16=

Aberdeen Christian 51, Ipswich 34

Castlewood 53, Harding County 51

DeSmet 89, Crazy Horse 54

Ethan 52, Gregory 37

Lower Brule 72, Irene-Wakonda 50

Viborg-Hurley 62, Wessington Springs 56

White River 72, Howard 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

