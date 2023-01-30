BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|1. Morgantown (10)
|14-1
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|10-3
|86
|3
|3. George Washington
|13-2
|77
|2
|4. Huntington
|13-2
|74
|4
|5. Greenbrier East
|8-4
|50
|5
|6. Hedgesville
|14-3
|46
|7
|7. Spring Mills
|11-3
|43
|6
|8. Jefferson
|9-4
|33
|8
|9. Wheeling Park
|10-4
|20
|9
|10. South Charleston
|9-4
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 4, Bridgeport 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 1.
|1. Shady Spring (7)
|11-3
|97
|2
|2. Fairmont Senior (2)
|12-1
|90
|1
|3. Ripley (1)
|14-0
|82
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|13-1
|71
|4
|5. Scott
|10-5
|50
|5
|6. Winfield
|7-6
|39
|7
|7. Logan
|9-8
|35
|8
|(tie) Elkins
|9-6
|35
|6
|9. Herbert Hoover
|8-6
|33
|10
|10. Nitro
|7-7
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Weir 5, North Marion 2.
|1. Williamstown (8)
|15-0
|97
|1
|2. Bluefield (2)
|9-3
|90
|2
|3. Chapmanville
|11-1
|81
|3
|4. South Harrison
|14-1
|70
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|12-3
|58
|5
|6. Wyoming East
|11-3
|42
|7
|7. Charleston Catholic
|12-3
|37
|8
|8. St. Marys
|9-4
|36
|6
|9. Wheeling Central
|9-7
|20
|9
|10. Poca
|8-7
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Wirt County 7.
|1. James Monroe (10)
|14-2
|100
|1
|2. Webster County
|11-3
|86
|2
|3. Tug Valley
|10-3
|70
|4
|4. Tucker County
|9-4
|68
|3
|5. Cameron
|9-6
|54
|5
|6. Pendleton County
|8-4
|41
|8
|7. Clay-Battelle
|8-6
|32
|7
|(tie) Doddridge County
|9-5
|32
|6
|9. East Hardy
|11-4
|23
|NR
|10. St. Joseph
|9-5
|18
|T10
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 16, Madonna 6, Hundred 2, Tygarts Valley 2.