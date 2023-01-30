BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 14-1 100 1 2. Parkersburg South 10-3 86 3 3. George Washington 13-2 77 2 4. Huntington 13-2 74 4 5. Greenbrier East 8-4 50 5 6. Hedgesville 14-3 46 7 7. Spring Mills 11-3 43 6 8. Jefferson 9-4 33 8 9. Wheeling Park 10-4 20 9 10. South Charleston 9-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 4, Bridgeport 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (7) 11-3 97 2 2. Fairmont Senior (2) 12-1 90 1 3. Ripley (1) 14-0 82 3 4. East Fairmont 13-1 71 4 5. Scott 10-5 50 5 6. Winfield 7-6 39 7 7. Logan 9-8 35 8 (tie) Elkins 9-6 35 6 9. Herbert Hoover 8-6 33 10 10. Nitro 7-7 11 9

Others receiving votes: Weir 5, North Marion 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 15-0 97 1 2. Bluefield (2) 9-3 90 2 3. Chapmanville 11-1 81 3 4. South Harrison 14-1 70 4 5. Ravenswood 12-3 58 5 6. Wyoming East 11-3 42 7 7. Charleston Catholic 12-3 37 8 8. St. Marys 9-4 36 6 9. Wheeling Central 9-7 20 9 10. Poca 8-7 12 10

Others receiving votes: Wirt County 7.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 14-2 100 1 2. Webster County 11-3 86 2 3. Tug Valley 10-3 70 4 4. Tucker County 9-4 68 3 5. Cameron 9-6 54 5 6. Pendleton County 8-4 41 8 7. Clay-Battelle 8-6 32 7 (tie) Doddridge County 9-5 32 6 9. East Hardy 11-4 23 NR 10. St. Joseph 9-5 18 T10

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 16, Madonna 6, Hundred 2, Tygarts Valley 2.