BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 30, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 14-1 100 1
2. Parkersburg South 10-3 86 3
3. George Washington 13-2 77 2
4. Huntington 13-2 74 4
5. Greenbrier East 8-4 50 5
6. Hedgesville 14-3 46 7
7. Spring Mills 11-3 43 6
8. Jefferson 9-4 33 8
9. Wheeling Park 10-4 20 9
10. South Charleston 9-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 4, Bridgeport 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (7) 11-3 97 2
2. Fairmont Senior (2) 12-1 90 1
3. Ripley (1) 14-0 82 3
4. East Fairmont 13-1 71 4
5. Scott 10-5 50 5
6. Winfield 7-6 39 7
7. Logan 9-8 35 8
(tie) Elkins 9-6 35 6
9. Herbert Hoover 8-6 33 10
10. Nitro 7-7 11 9

Others receiving votes: Weir 5, North Marion 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 15-0 97 1
2. Bluefield (2) 9-3 90 2
3. Chapmanville 11-1 81 3
4. South Harrison 14-1 70 4
5. Ravenswood 12-3 58 5
6. Wyoming East 11-3 42 7
7. Charleston Catholic 12-3 37 8
8. St. Marys 9-4 36 6
9. Wheeling Central 9-7 20 9
10. Poca 8-7 12 10
Others receiving votes: Wirt County 7.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 14-2 100 1
2. Webster County 11-3 86 2
3. Tug Valley 10-3 70 4
4. Tucker County 9-4 68 3
5. Cameron 9-6 54 5
6. Pendleton County 8-4 41 8
7. Clay-Battelle 8-6 32 7
(tie) Doddridge County 9-5 32 6
9. East Hardy 11-4 23 NR
10. St. Joseph 9-5 18 T10

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 16, Madonna 6, Hundred 2, Tygarts Valley 2.

