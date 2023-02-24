AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 71, East Hardy 64

Fairmont Senior 63, Liberty Harrison 34

Independence 65, Greenbrier West 55

John Marshall 57, Magnolia 43

Keyser 52, Frankfort 47

Lincoln County 52, Braxton County 38

Midland Trail 81, Meadow Bridge 41

Morgantown 56, George Washington 45

Oak Hill 59, Nicholas County 50

Parkersburg South 81, Woodrow Wilson 70

Poca 67, Wayne 47

South Charleston 64, Princeton 61

Wahama 53, Ritchie County 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

