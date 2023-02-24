Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 71, East Hardy 64
Fairmont Senior 63, Liberty Harrison 34
Independence 65, Greenbrier West 55
John Marshall 57, Magnolia 43
Keyser 52, Frankfort 47
Lincoln County 52, Braxton County 38
Midland Trail 81, Meadow Bridge 41
Morgantown 56, George Washington 45
Oak Hill 59, Nicholas County 50
Parkersburg South 81, Woodrow Wilson 70
Poca 67, Wayne 47
South Charleston 64, Princeton 61
Wahama 53, Ritchie County 43
