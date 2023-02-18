Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 66, Goddard 47
Bloomfield 51, Aztec 42
Capital 61, Manzano 59
Carlsbad 49, Hobbs 32
Clayton 81, Santa Rosa 75
Clovis Christian 47, Floyd 35
Deming 45, Santa Teresa 29
Gallup 87, Miyamura 55
Hot Springs 66, Hatch Valley 25
Kirtland Central 91, Shiprock 64
La Cueva 69, Eldorado 58
Lordsburg 70, Capitan 49
Los Lunas 62, Albuquerque High 38
Maxwell 66, Wagon Mound 31
Melrose 52, Legacy 45
Mesilla Valley Christian 43, Reserve 30
NMMI 37, Dexter 23
Pecos 94, Texico 80
Pine Hill 69, Ramah 49
Pojoaque 51, Los Alamos 46
Portales 70, Lovington 61
Rehoboth 47, Dulce 35
Roswell 58, Clovis 50
Ruidoso 59, Tucumcari 49
Sandia 72, Piedra Vista 31
Sandia Prep 80, Bosque School 66
Santa Fe 46, Rio Grande 44
Santa Fe Indian 46, Rio Grande 44
Silver 64, Chaparral 31
St. Pius X 53, Highland 52
Taos 46, Espanola Valley 30
Valencia 67, Belen 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/