AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 66, Goddard 47

Bloomfield 51, Aztec 42

Capital 61, Manzano 59

Carlsbad 49, Hobbs 32

Clayton 81, Santa Rosa 75

Clovis Christian 47, Floyd 35

Deming 45, Santa Teresa 29

Gallup 87, Miyamura 55

Hot Springs 66, Hatch Valley 25

Kirtland Central 91, Shiprock 64

La Cueva 69, Eldorado 58

Lordsburg 70, Capitan 49

Los Lunas 62, Albuquerque High 38

Maxwell 66, Wagon Mound 31

Melrose 52, Legacy 45

Mesilla Valley Christian 43, Reserve 30

NMMI 37, Dexter 23

Pecos 94, Texico 80

Pine Hill 69, Ramah 49

Pojoaque 51, Los Alamos 46

Portales 70, Lovington 61

Rehoboth 47, Dulce 35

Roswell 58, Clovis 50

Ruidoso 59, Tucumcari 49

Sandia 72, Piedra Vista 31

Sandia Prep 80, Bosque School 66

Santa Fe 46, Rio Grande 44

Santa Fe Indian 46, Rio Grande 44

Silver 64, Chaparral 31

St. Pius X 53, Highland 52

Taos 46, Espanola Valley 30

Valencia 67, Belen 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.